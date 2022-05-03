Now What? Breaking Down the Golden Knights Offseason Schedule

Get your calendars out.

While I am sure most of you would rather be watching the Vegas Golden Knights compete in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, we still have some things to look forward to here in Las Vegas. For the first time in franchise history, the Golden Knights will get the unwelcomed luxury of experiencing a full offseason.

Here is every key date that the Golden Knights will have on their summer 2022 calendar. Keep in mind that not all of these dates have been officially announced by the league yet, so an asterisk next to an event marks a rough estimate on when these events will take place, based on past NHL offseasons.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Start- May 2nd

The first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs started on Monday with four games on the schedule.

Golden Knights Cleanout Day- May 3rd

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights held their cleanout day on Wednesday with head coach Peter DeBoer, general manager Kelly McCrimmon, and a handful of players speaking with the media.

DeBoer announced two things of relevance Wednesday. First, Laurent Brossoit will be having offseason surgery. Second, DeBoer will be meeting with McCrimmon and members of Golden Knights management next week to discuss his future with the Golden Knights.

Henderson Silver Knights Start Calder Cup Playoffs- May 4th

Unlike their parent team, the Henderson Silver Knights made the postseason and will compete in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs starting on Wednesday. They are up against the Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. The two teams will play a best-of-three first-round series.

All three of these games will be played on the road, but fans can watch Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, Daniil Miromanov, and Brendan Brisson on AHL-TV or listen on FOX Sports 98.9/1340.

NHL Draft Lottery- May 10th

As a team that missed the playoffs, the Golden Knights will technically be involved in the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery. However, their current first-round pick was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in the Jack Eichel trade.

The pick is lottery-protected, which means if the Golden Knights somehow get a top-10 pick, they would keep the pick and instead transfer their 2023 first-round pick to the Sabres. The odds of this happening are low, as the Golden Knights have just a 0.5% chance of winning the lottery.

NHL Awards- Between Games 3 and 4 of Stanley Cup Final

The NHL Awards will take place between games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals in the city of which is hosting the two games. It will be a one-hour show that will award The Lady Byng, King Clancy, Jack Adams, Jim Gregory, Selke, Bill Masterton, Vezina, Norris, Calder, Ted Lindsay, and Hart Trophy winners.

Jack Eichel is the Golden Knights Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee. We will have to wait and see if any other members of the Golden Knights are nominated for any NHL Awards.

Last Possible Day of Stanley Cup Final- June 30th

I am predicting this to be between Colorado and Carolina. How about you?

First Buyout Window Opens- Early July*

Our first non-confirmed date, clubs will be able to buyout player contracts in preparation for free agency. The Golden Knights have never bought out a player in their history and have no real candidates for a buyout either. Last offseason we saw Zach Parise, Ryan Suter, and James Neal get bought out.

NHL Draft Round 1- July 7th

The Draft will begin on June 7th with the Golden Knights likely walking into Belle Centre in Montreal without a first-round pick. Only a trade, or an unlikely top-10 draft lottery roll, would award the Golden Knights a first-round pick.

NHL Draft Rounds 2-7 July 8th

On day two, the Golden Knights will get to work as they currently have six picks in the draft. They have their own second-round pick, the Rangers’ third-round pick (Ryan Reaves trade), their own fifth-round pick, the Blackhawks’ fifth-round pick (Mattias Janmark three-way trade), and their own sixth, and seventh-round picks.

RFA Qualifying Offer Deadline- July*

This unconfirmed date will mark the last possible date teams have to give qualifying offers to their restricted free agents. Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Hague, Brett Howden, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, Daniil Miromanov, Ben Jones, Brayden Pachal, Dylan Ferguson, and Jack Dugan are all RFA’s.

If a team does not hand out qualifying offers to their RFA’s, then they will become unrestricted free agents when free agency opens up on July 13th.

Free Agency- July 13 at Noon

Free Agent Frenzy begins less than a week after the draft. The Golden Knights have their core locked up. But they still have to sign Mattias Janmark and Reilly Smith if they want to keep this roster together. Minor-leaguers Jake Bischoff, Sven Baertschi, and Gage Quinney will be UFA’s too.

NCAA Free Agency- Mid August*

All NHL teams will have free range to negotiate with undrafted college free agents at this time. The Golden Knights currently have one college FA signing in the organization in Zach Whitecloud.

Training Camp- Late September*

Again, not confirmed, but basing things on seasons past, the Golden Knight’s 2022-23 training camp will likely start around this time. The team has all summer to put together who will be in attendance.

NHL Preseason- Early October*

Preseason games will start soon after with the training camp roster slowly shrinking. The Golden Knights have no ‘special’ preseason games planned just yet. The NHL announced recently that the Sharks, Predators, Blue Jackets, and Avalanche will be competing in the NHL Global Series which will start on October 3rd. This gives us a good idea that the preseason will be in late September/early October.

Start of 2022-23 Regular Season- Mid October*

The Golden Knights will begin their sixth season in franchise history. An 82-game regular-season schedule in an effort to rebound after a disappointing non-playoff year in 2021-22.

#IsItOctoberYet?