For What It’s Worth: Golden Knights Win Final Game Of Season vs Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights (43-31-8, 94 points) closed out their season Friday night with a strong win against the St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, 109 points). This game not only marked the end of the regular season for the VGK but the season as a whole.

On Wednesday, the Golden Knights were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history. But despite having nothing left to play for, the Golden Knights came out Friday, scored seven goals, and battled hard against a good St. Louis Blues team.

Post hits and penalties were in abundance in this game. Both Max Pacioretty and Logan Brown went to the box in the first. Neither team scored on their first powerplay chances. Dylan Coghlan had a couple of good looks and hit the crossbar on a wrist shot.

The Golden Knights got their first goal of the game on their second powerplay attempt. After some great puck movement, Mark Stone scored off Alex Pietrangelo’s rebound.

The Captain's back on the scoresheet 👍 pic.twitter.com/lMoWKv8Sne — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 30, 2022

The Blues responded by scoring two straight goals in the first and into the second. After Nicolas Roy turned over the puck, David Perron collected it and scored after two shot attempts.

In the second period, Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly scored his 20th goal of the season as he found a sitting puck in the crease after a point short from Torey Krug.

More posts were hit by the Golden Knights, who led in the shot department all game. Alex Pietrangelo hit a post before Jack Eichel scored to tie the game.

Eichel tipped in a point shot from Zach Whitecloud to tie the game.

Just a piece of the puck 👌 pic.twitter.com/rURfDkbT1E — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 30, 2022

Another powerplay presented itself for the Blues as Jonathan Marchessault went to the box. Jordan ‘speed demon’ Kyrou scored his 27th of the year after a good zone entry and a well-placed wrist shot.

The two teams continued to trade goals in the third period as Whitecloud then went on to score a goal himself. It was a beautiful sharp-angle wrist shot that snuck up on Husso.

Whitecloud went shelf to tie the game 👏 pic.twitter.com/uw0f5w2dZS — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 30, 2022

The Golden Knights continued to play strong into the third period and scored two more goals. After Marchessault got the VGK’s third post-hit of the night, William Karlsson scored with a nifty move and snipe around Husso and the Blues.

Well-placed and accurate shots were in abundance for the Golden Knights Friday.

Wild shot from Wild Bill 🤠 pic.twitter.com/a3UJE5ghp5 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 30, 2022

Marchessault then went on to score his 30th goal of the season as the puck laid in the slot and he swatted it in.

The Blues made it a one-goal game as O’Reilly scored another powerplay goal with Roy in the box.

But Eichel scored another goal to put the Golden Knights back up by two. The goal-fest continued in St. Louis continued as a puck squirted out to Eichel for his 14th goal of the season.

The Golden Knights finished the game with Max Pacioretty scoring an empty-netter.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs will start Monday. But, that’ll do it for the season for the Golden Knights. Stay tuned with Vegas Hockey Now all summer as we analyze what went wrong with this team this season.

VHN’s Player of the Game: Zach Whitecloud

Whitecloud has emerged as a reliable stable young defenseman for the Golden Knights. Every now and then he has a solid offensive game, and Friday night was one of these nights. He finished the evening with a goal and an assist.