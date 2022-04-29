Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday 82: Over and Done With: Lines, Notes vs Blues
The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-8, 92 points) will play their final game of the season Friday night against the St. Louis Blues (49-21-11). With their loss Wednesday to the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars earning a point against the Arizona Coyotes, the Golden Knights have been mathematically eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The only thing left to play for is pride, and disrupting the Blues’ playoff positioning efforts. A win would prevent the Blues from passing the Minnesota Wild for second in the Central Division standings. The Wild play the Colorado Avalanche Friday night as the NHL essentially wraps up its regular-season schedule. The Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on Monday, May 2nd.
The only regular-season game remaining in the NHL will be played on Sunday between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets. This game was postponed due to weather in the City of Winnipeg.
For the Golden Knights, statistical milestones are something to keep an eye out for Friday. Jonathan Marchessault is currently sitting one shy of 30 goals and Max Pacioretty is two from 20. Logan Thompson is one win away from 10 wins in the NHL.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Mattias Janmark- Jack Eichel- Evgenii Dadonov
Max Pacioretty- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Michael Amadio
William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Dylan Coghlan*
Ben Hutton– Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Alec Martinez- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Jiri Patera
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
18.10% Powerplay (25th) and 78.05 % Penalty Kill (21st)
PP1: Pacioretty, Eichel, Stone Dadonov, Theodore
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Marchessault, Stephenson, Pietrangelo
PK1: Karlsson, Janmark, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Stephenson, Roy, Martinez, Whitecloud
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches/Taxi Squad
Robin Lehner (shoulder), Reilly Smith (knee), Laurent Brossoit (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague (lower-body), Brett Howden (upper-body), Nolan Patrick (undisclosed), Keegan Kolesar (lower-body).
Projected St. Louis Blues Line Combinations
Pavel Buchnevich- Robert Thomas- Vladamir Tarasenko
Brandon Saad- Ryan O’Reilly- David Perron
Ivan Barbashev- Brayden Schenn- Jordan Kyrou
Alexi Toropchenko- Logan Brown- Nathan Walker
Torey Krug- Colton Parayko
Nick Leddy- Justin Faulk
Niko Mikkola- Robert Bortuzzo
Ville Husso/Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues Special Teams
30.54% Powerplay (2nd) and 84.40% Penalty Kill (5th)
PP1- Buchnevich, Thomas, Kyrou, Tarasenko, Faulk
PP2- Saad, O’Reilly, Schenn, Perron, Krug
PK1- O’Reilly, Buchnevich, Faulk, Parayko
PK2- Thomas, Saad, Krug, Bortuzzo
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches
Scott Perunovich, Mackenzie Maceachern
How to Watch/Listen
5:30 pm on At&t Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.