Golden Knights Gameday 82: Over and Done With: Lines, Notes vs Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-8, 92 points) will play their final game of the season Friday night against the St. Louis Blues (49-21-11). With their loss Wednesday to the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars earning a point against the Arizona Coyotes, the Golden Knights have been mathematically eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The only thing left to play for is pride, and disrupting the Blues’ playoff positioning efforts. A win would prevent the Blues from passing the Minnesota Wild for second in the Central Division standings. The Wild play the Colorado Avalanche Friday night as the NHL essentially wraps up its regular-season schedule. The Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on Monday, May 2nd.

The only regular-season game remaining in the NHL will be played on Sunday between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets. This game was postponed due to weather in the City of Winnipeg.

For the Golden Knights, statistical milestones are something to keep an eye out for Friday. Jonathan Marchessault is currently sitting one shy of 30 goals and Max Pacioretty is two from 20. Logan Thompson is one win away from 10 wins in the NHL.

Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations

Mattias Janmark- Jack Eichel- Evgenii Dadonov

Max Pacioretty- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Michael Amadio

William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Dylan Coghlan*

Ben Hutton– Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson/Jiri Patera

Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams

18.10% Powerplay (25th) and 78.05 % Penalty Kill (21st)

PP1: Pacioretty, Eichel, Stone Dadonov, Theodore

PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Marchessault, Stephenson, Pietrangelo

PK1: Karlsson, Janmark, McNabb, Pietrangelo

PK2: Stephenson, Roy, Martinez, Whitecloud

Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches/Taxi Squad

Robin Lehner (shoulder), Reilly Smith (knee), Laurent Brossoit (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague (lower-body), Brett Howden (upper-body), Nolan Patrick (undisclosed), Keegan Kolesar (lower-body).

Projected St. Louis Blues Line Combinations

Pavel Buchnevich- Robert Thomas- Vladamir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad- Ryan O’Reilly- David Perron

Ivan Barbashev- Brayden Schenn- Jordan Kyrou

Alexi Toropchenko- Logan Brown- Nathan Walker

Torey Krug- Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy- Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola- Robert Bortuzzo

Ville Husso/Jordan Binnington

St. Louis Blues Special Teams

30.54% Powerplay (2nd) and 84.40% Penalty Kill (5th)

PP1- Buchnevich, Thomas, Kyrou, Tarasenko, Faulk

PP2- Saad, O’Reilly, Schenn, Perron, Krug

PK1- O’Reilly, Buchnevich, Faulk, Parayko

PK2- Thomas, Saad, Krug, Bortuzzo

Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches

Scott Perunovich, Mackenzie Maceachern

How to Watch/Listen

5:30 pm on At&t Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.