VHN Daily Wrap: Eliminated, and Everybody Hates The Golden Knights

It’s over: the Vegas Golden Knights have been eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night and the Dallas Stars forcing overtime.

Several fanbases are getting together in celebration of this including the Stars, San Jose Sharks, and Buffalo Sabres. Only one game remains on the season for the VGK Friday against the St. Louis Blues.

It will be a long summer in Las Vegas as the Golden Knights re-evaluate their team and why a roster up against the salary cap with so much talent, couldn’t make it into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This is just pure speculation here, but I would not be surprised if Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, and potentially others do not play Friday. Both Stone and Pacioretty rushed returning from injury to try and help the Golden Knights sneak into the playoffs, and they were unsuccessful.

Sportsnet: The futures for Robin Lehner and Peter DeBoer are among some of the questions the Golden Knights need to ask themselves during the offseason.

Prospect Pool: The Golden Knights have signed 2018 2nd round pick Ivan Morozov to a two-year deal.

NHLPA: The National Hockey League Players Association 2022 player vote results have come out. These are always fun little polls that the NHLPA does where they rank several players on various things.

The Golden Knights made a couple of appearances as William Karlsson took second in the best hair category, with former Golden Knights Cody Eakin and Jon Merril also in the top-5. T-Mobile Arena was ranked fourth in best ice quality, and the city of Las Vegas was voted the best place to play a road game.

Vegas v Everyone

With the Golden Knights eliminated, several fanbases are coming together in celebration.

Some of these make sense with the Sharks, Kings, and Coyotes as Golden Knights rivals. Sabres fans are jumping on the opportunity to laugh at Jack Eichel for missing the playoffs again. Stars fans are just happy that they made the playoffs.

The San Jose Sharks left quite the message to the Vegas Golden Knights on their jumbotron. Ouch!

The Dallas Stars responded during their game with the Coyotes which resulted in them eliminating the Golden Knights from playoff contention.

Finally, once the Golden Knights lost their game in the shootout, they Tweeted out the following. The Golden Knights Twitter page did not even bother posing the final score Wednesday night.

The Golden Knights play their final game of the season Friday against the St. Louis Blues.

Around the NHL

Colorado: With the Dallas Stars clinching a playoff berth, the Colorado Avalanche will play either the Stars or Nashville Predators in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Pittsburgh: President/CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins, David Morehouse, has resigned from the team.

Washington: Injured Alex Ovechkin is still not cleared to return to the Washington Capitals.

Florida: Who will start game one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Florida Panthers? George Richards says to place your bets on Sergei Bobrovsky. Sam Reinhart has also been on a tear lately.

Philly: What are the Philadelphia Flyers draft lottery odds?