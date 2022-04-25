Golden Knights to Have Circa Sports Patch on Home Jerseys in 2022-23

In August of 2021, the NHL announced that jersey advertisements would be coming to the league starting in the 2022-23 season. On Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced their partner for their first-ever jersey advertisement in team history.

Circa Sports, an American sportsbook operator, will have a small patch of their logo on the chest of the Golden Knight’s home jerseys during the 2022-23 season.

They join Credit One Bank as advertisements on Golden Knights equipment as Credit One’s logo is featured on the Golden Knights helmets. Fans will still be able to buy jerseys without the Circa Patch when shopping for merchandise.

In January, Golden Knights owner Bill Foley also confirmed that new jerseys would be coming soon.

Per the Golden Knights:

We are proud to continue our work with Circa Las Vegas through our first-ever jersey entitlement partnership,” said Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “Circa Las Vegas and the Vegas Golden Knights both recognize the tradition within our historic community while also contributing an integral role in the growth of our beloved sports and entertainment industry.