Golden Knights Gameday 79: Lehner To Dress: Lines, Notes vs Sharks
The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-5, 89 points) will play their final home game of the regular season against the San Jose Sharks (31-35-14, 74 points) Sunday night at 7:00 pm. The Golden Knights are hanging on by a thread in the Western Conference playoff picture.
With the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings both winning on Saturday night a loss against the Sharks would likely put the dagger in the playoff odds for the Golden Knights.
In terms of lineup changes, William Carrier has returned to team practices and Jake Leschyshyn has been sent back down to the Henderson Silver Knights. Carrier will likely return Sunday. With what cap space, I do not know.
The other major story currently surrounding the Golden Knights is yet another goalie controversy. Reports came in Friday of Robin Lehner having season-ending surgery. These reports were shut down by head coach Peter DeBoer however Lehner has missed the last three practices.
The Golden Knights released an official statement Saturday on the status of Lehner.
Keys to the Game
Go-to Goalie
Pushing all this drama aside, whoever ends up getting the start for the Golden Knights Sunday needs to play to the best of their ability. Another controversial story surrounding Robin Lehner is the last thing this team needs as they are preoccupied with making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Thompson’s first career NHL win came against the San Jose Sharks back in February.
Avoid the Trap Game
It’s no secret that the San Jose Sharks are not a very good hockey team this season. In the regular season, the Golden Knights have always had the upper hand on the Sharks. They are 2-0 this season against the Sharks.
But a rivalry that goes back to the inaugural season of the VGK has put some hostility between these two franchises and the Sharks are not going to roll over and let the Golden Knights win.
The Fortress
Sunday’s game will be the final home game of the regular season for the Golden Knights. With playoffs not guaranteed, this could be the final home game for the entire season for that matter. The Golden Knights are just 22-15-3 this season at home. But with their season on the line, they need to build off the home crowd one last time so that they can ensure more games at T-Mobile Arena this Spring.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Jonathan Marchessault- Jack Eichel- Mark Stone
Max Pacioretty- Chandler Stephenson- Evgenii Dadonov
Mattias Janmark- William Karlsson- Michael Amadio
William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Hutton– Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Alec Martinez- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Robin Lehner
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
17.65% Powerplay (24th) and 77.61 % Penalty Kill (21st)
PP1: Pacioretty, Eichel, Stone Dadonov, Theodore
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Marchessault, Stephenson, Pietrangelo
PK1: Karlsson, Janmark, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Stephenson, Roy, Martinez, Whitecloud
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches/Taxi Squad
Reilly Smith (knee), Laurent Brossoit (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague (lower-body), Brett Howden (upper-body), Nolan Patrick (undisclosed), Dylan Coghlan (scratched)
Projected San Jose Sharks Line Combinations
Timo Medier- Tomas Hertl- Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino- Logan Couture- Matthew Nieto
Rudolfs Balcers- Thomas Bordeleau- Noah Gregor
Scott Reedy- Sasha Chmelevski- Jasper Weatherby
Mario Ferraro- Brent Burns
Jaycob Megna- Nicolas Meloche
Marc-Edouard Vlasic- Ryan Merkley
James Reimer/Kaapo Kahkonen
San Jose Sharks Special Teams
18.66% Powerplay (23rd) and 85.85% Penalty Kill (3rd)
PP1- Gregor, Hertl, Barabanov, Meier, Merkley
PP2- Reedy, Bordeleau, Couture, Bonino, Burns
PK1- Bonino, Nieto, Ferraro, Burns
PK2- Hertl, Gregor, Megna, Meloche
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches
Erik Karlsson, Kevin Labanc, Ryan Dzingel, Adin Hill, Radim Simek, John Leonard, Jonah Gadjovich
How to Watch/Listen
7:00 pm on At&t Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.