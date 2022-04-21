Golden Knights Wrap: Global Series Announced, Updated Playoff Odds

The Vegas Golden Knights’ playoff odds have been resuscitated after an overtime win over the Washington Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers defeating the Dallas Stars. With four games left on the season, things will come down to the wire on whether on not the Golden Knights make the Stanley Cup Playoff for the fifth-straight season.

Vegas: Here’s your recap of the Golden Knight’s eventful game against the Washington Capitals which was capped off by a fantastic overtime game-winning goal from Shea Theodore.

Max Pacioretty had a strong game Wednesday night with an assist, three shots on goal, and two hits. But Mark Stone is still struggling to find his game after coming back from injury.

Washington: Alex Ovechkin reflects on yet another 50-goal season after his game against the VGK.

Before we get any further let’s rewatch that potentially season-saving goal from Shea Theodore.

UPDATED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Analysis: Not much happened Wednesday night in terms of movement but it did so in the favor of the Golden Knights. With the Los Angeles Kings gaining ground, it looks like the optimal path for the VGK has shifted to the second Wild Card position. The Edmonton Oilers did the Golden Knights a favor by defeating them 5-2 Wednesday and now the Golden Knights are now just two points behind.

Next Tuesday will likely decide the season for these two teams as they will meet in Dallas. The Stars play the Calgary Flames tonight then three non-playoff teams as well as the Golden Knights to round out their regular season.

Here are the updated numbers.

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 104 points

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points/114 max points)

Tiebreaker- 45 ROW

Final Schedule- DAL, VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Current First Round Opponent- Nashville Predators

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 96 points.

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points/106 max points)

Tiebreaker- 41 ROW

Final Schedule- COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 92 points

Games Remaining- 4 games (8 potential points/100 max points)

Tiebreaker- 37 ROW

Final Schedule- CHI, ANA, SEA, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Edmonton Oilers

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 93 points

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points/103 max points)

Tiebreaker- 41 ROW

Final Schedule- TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Current First Round Opponent- Calgary Flames

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 91 points

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points/101 max points)

Tiebreaker- 39 ROW

Final Schedule- CGY, SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Current First Round Opponent- Colorado Avalanche

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 89 points

Games Remaining- 4 games (8 potential points/97 max points)

Tiebreaker- 38 ROW

Final Schedule- SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 87 points

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points/97 max points)

Tiebreaker- 35 ROW

Final Schedule- MIN, CGY, SEA, LAK, EDM

Relevant Games on Wednesday- VAN/MIN 5:00, DAL/CGY 6:00, CHI/LAK 7:30

Clip of the Day: From last night’s game Alex Ovechkin declined a penalty?

Alex Ovechkin declines a penalty. What a guy pic.twitter.com/z5P4nkspUH — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 21, 2022

NHL News and National Hockey Now

NHL: The National Hockey League has announced that the Predators, Sharks, Avalanche, and Blue Jackets will take place in the 2022-23 NHL Global Series to start next season in Finland and Prague.

Pittsburgh: Kessel is back in Pittsburgh! Just not the one you would expect as the Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Amanda Kessel.

Boston: Hampus Lindholm and David Pastrnak are set to return for the Boston Bruins as they fight for Wild Card playoff positioning.

Colorado: Nazem Kadri is also back for the Colorado Avalanche.

Philly: The Philadelphia Flyers’ choice for a team MVP will be tough this year as Claude Giroux is not on the ballot after being traded to the Florida Panthers.