VHN Daily: Patera Sent Back Down, Singing Fleury, and Playoff Outlook

Mike Smith and the Edmonton Oilers really did a number to the Vegas Golden Knight’s odds to make the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The team is now three points removed from the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific Division and four out of a Wild Card spot.

Elsewhere Jiri Patera has been reassigned back to the Henderson Silver Knights. It looks like Robin Lehner will be returning to the VGK after leaving due to personal reasons. Logan Thompson has held down the fort well in his absence.

The New Jersey Devils will come to town Monday night to play the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. The Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, and Calgary Flames all also play Monday night.

Standings Update: Central: COL* 116, STL* 102, MIN* 101 Pacific- CGY* 101, EDM 94, LAK 90, Wild Card: DAL 91, NSH 91, Out- VGK 87, VAN 84. (*= clinched)

Relevant Monday night games: CGY/CHI 5:00, NJD/VGK 7:00, DAL/VAN 7:30

Here’s the real reason the Golden Knights lost on Saturday. The Oilers had to win for this young man.

UPDATED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 101 points.

Games Remaining- 7 games (14 potential points).

Tiebreaker- 44 ROW

Final Schedule- CHI, NSH, DAL, VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Current First Round Opponent- Nashville Predators.

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 94 points.

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points).

Tiebreaker- 40 ROW

Final Schedule- DAL, COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 90 points.

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points).

Tiebreaker- 36 ROW

Final Schedule- ANA, CHI, ANA, SEA, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Edmonton Oilers.

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 91 points

Games Remaining- 7 games (14 potential points),

Tiebreaker- 39 ROW

Final Schedule- VAN, EDM, CGY, SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Current First Round Opponent- Calgary Flames.

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 91 points.

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points).

Tiebreaker- 41 ROW

Final Schedule- CGY, TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Current First Round Opponent- Colorado Avalanche.

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 87 points.

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points)

Tiebreaker- 37 ROW

Final Schedule- NJD, WSH, SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 84 points.

Games Remaining- 7 games (14 potential points)

Tiebreaker- 34 ROW

Final Schedule- DAL, OTT, MIN, CGY, SEA, LAK, EDM

Let’s check in on Marc-Andre Fleury.

i strive to be as unbothered as him pic.twitter.com/YcJEhMuX5p — x – kasper! (@spookybeez) April 16, 2022

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Vancouver: Barely holding on by a string in the playoff race, the Vancouver Canucks may have just lost their captain Bo Horvat for the rest of the season.

Calgary: The Arizona Coyotes led the Calgary Flames after one period on Saturday. The final score was 9-1 Flames.

GM Brad Treliving says that he “will move heaven and earth,” to keep Johnny Gaudreau.

Long Island: The New York Islanders have officially been mathematically eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Montreal: Carey Price is back for the Montreal Canadiens.

Washington: The Washington Capitals are the last team to clinch in the Eastern Conference meaning that the eight teams in the East are set. CAR, NYR, PIT, FLA, TOR, TBL, BOS, WSH are your teams.

Philly: Flyers fans are sending a loud and clear message to management by not showing up to the Flyers’ remaining games during the regular season.

San Jose: Thomas Bordeleau made his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks Sunday and scored his first career NHL point.