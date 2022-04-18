Updated Golden Knights Playoff Odds: So You’re Telling Me There’s A Chance?

It’s not impossible, but the possibilities of it happening took a significant hit Monday night as the Vegas Golden Knights lost in regulation to the New Jersey Devils 3-2. We will look into what went wrong and what is going wrong with the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights have five games remaining. Two at home, and three on the road. They will play the Washington Capitals at 7:00 pm on Wednesday. It should go without saying that is a must-win game.

The Vancouver Canucks have won six straight games and are now just one point behind the Golden Knights in the standings. Maybe it will be the Canucks who sneak into the third spot in the Pacific Division standings after all. They knocked off the Dallas Stars 6-2 Monday night.

The Stars and Nashville Predators are dueling it out for positioning in the last Wild Card spot. They are both tied with 91 points. Even though the Predators did not play Monday they passed the Stars in the standings for the firts Wild Card spot given the Stars number of game played and ROW wins.

As always stay tuned for more updates. Happy to break it down for you here at Vegas Hockey Now.

Relevant Games on Tuesday: CGY/NSH 5:00, OTT/VAN 7:00, LAK/ANA 7:00

Updated Western Conference Playoff Picture

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 103 points.

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points).

Tiebreaker- 45 ROW

Final Schedule- NSH, DAL, VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Current First Round Opponent- Nashville Predators.

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 94 points.

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points).

Tiebreaker- 40 ROW

Final Schedule- DAL, COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 90 points.

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points).

Tiebreaker- 36 ROW

Final Schedule- ANA, CHI, ANA, SEA, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Edmonton Oilers.

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 91 points.

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points).

Tiebreaker- 41 ROW

Final Schedule- CGY, TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Current First Round Opponent- Calgary Flames.

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 91 points

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points),

Tiebreaker- 39 ROW

Final Schedule- EDM, CGY, SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Current First Round Opponent- Colorado Avalanche.

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 87 points.

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points)

Tiebreaker- 37 ROW

Final Schedule- WSH, SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 86 points.

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points)

Tiebreaker- 35 ROW

Final Schedule- OTT, MIN, CGY, SEA, LAK, EDM