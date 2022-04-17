Updated Golden Knights Playoff Odds After Oilers Loss and Stars/Kings Wins

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped two points in an important matchup Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Mike Smith stood tall and made 39 saves for his second-straight shutout. The Golden Knight’s odds to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs have now dropped to 38.7% per MoneyPuck.

The VGK caught no breaks Saturday as well with the Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, and Los Angeles Kings all winning their games.

Let’s review the updated Western Conference Standings in the NHL in terms of the Golden Knights, and their chances to make it to the dance.

It looks like the Calgary Flames will go on to win the Pacific Division with the Oilers close behind in second. If the Golden Knights do make it into the playoffs, third in the Pacific is likely where they would finish.

This means their first-round playoff opponent would likely be the Oilers. But right now the Kings currently occupy that spot.

Both the Predators and Stars have gained traction over the Golden Knights for the final two Wild Card spots. There is a chance we would see these two teams flip-flop or even sneak into the Central Division top-3 before the season ends.

It will be tough, but there is still a chance the Golden Knights make the playoffs. They will play the New Jersey Devils on Monday at 7:00 pm at T-Mobile Arena.

UPDATED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 101 points.

Games Remaining- 7 games (14 potential points).

Tiebreaker- 44 ROW

Final Schedule- CHI, NSH, DAL, VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Current First Round Opponent- Nashville Predators.

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 94 points.

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points).

Tiebreaker- 40 ROW

Final Schedule- DAL, COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 90 points.

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points).

Tiebreaker- 36 ROW

Final Schedule- ANA, CHI, ANA, SEA, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Edmonton Oilers.

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 91 points.

Games Remaining- 7 games (14 potential points).

Tiebreaker- 35 ROW

Final Schedule- STL, CGY, TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Current First Round Opponent- Calgary Flames.

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 91 points

Games Remaining- 7 games (14 potential points),

Tiebreaker- 29 ROW

Final Schedule- VAN, EDM, CGY, SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Current First Round Opponent- Colorado Avalanche.

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 87 points.

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points)

Tiebreaker-33 ROW

Final Schedule- NJD, WSH, SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 84 points.

Games Remaining- 7 games (14 potential points)

Tiebreaker- 30 ROW

Final Schedule- DAL, OTT, MIN, CGY, SEA, LAK, EDM