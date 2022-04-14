Golden Knights Explode for 4 Goals in 2nd Period, Defeat Flames 6-1

After missing out on the extra point Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks, the Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5, 87 points) defeated the Calgary Flames (45-20-9, 99 points) in a commanding fashion 6-1 Thursday.

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators. But the Dallas Stars earned a point in an overtime loss against the Minnesota Wild.

Stay tuned for the postgame as we review the standings after the Coyotes/Canucks game wraps up.

Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer shuffled up his lines substantially for the Flames. He put a first line of Mattias Janmark, Jack Eichel, and Jonathan Marchessault together which ended up paying dividends for him. DeBoer also opted to go to Logan Thompson in goal after Robin Lehner struggled in his return from injury.

The game started off slowly with each team waiting for the other to make the first mistake. Eichel made a couple of plays to start the offense up for the VGK such as taking a hit to feed Janmark. But the Golden Knights took the first penalty of the game with Shea Theodore going to the box for a slash.

The Flames would score on the ensuing powerplay with Dillion Dube answering home a feed from Tyler Toffoli. Just like the game against the Canucks, the Golden Knights opened the game up with an early powerplay goal against.

But Eichel and the Golden Knight’s offense went to work and the newly-formed first line scored. In a play that developed quickly off the rush, Janmark, Marchessault, and Eichel made a pretty passing play and Eichel finished things off with a one-timer to score.

That puck was __________. pic.twitter.com/8gO2mHLhoq — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 15, 2022

A penalty fest then emerged to finish out the first period. Keegan Kolesar was in the middle of things after a high hit on Chris Tanev. It was 4-on-4, then 4-on-3, then 5-on-4 but no goals were scored.

Kolesar’s hit got the attention of Milan Lucic who tried to instigate things with Kolesar to start the second period. Kolesar ignored and allowed Lucic to take a penalty and give the VGK the powerplay.

Technically speaking the Golden Knights failed to score on this powerplay and broke their franchise record for a powerplay drought going 0 for their last 20. But just a few seconds after Lucic’s penalty ended, Evgenii Dadonov scored. William Karlsson fired a shot and Dadonov cleaned up the rebound.

The Golden Knights would go on to have a remarkable period, beating the Flames in all facets. They scored four goals in the period and cruised to victory in the third.

Michael Amadio got the next one. After he passed the puck to Karlsson, he followed up on Bill’s rebound chance and scored his 10th goal of the season.

MIKE MIKE MIKE MIKE MIKE pic.twitter.com/UQYR9TyTCn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 15, 2022

The first line for the Golden Knights struck again in the second as Janmark set up Marchessault with a power move. In the slot with enough time and space, Marchessault scored his 29th goal of the season.

if you thought we were done dropping goal highlights in your timeline, you're sadly mistaken pic.twitter.com/x4iXKNXavn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 15, 2022

After this goal Daniel Vladar came into the net for the Calgary Flames, replacing Jacob Markstrom.

But offense off the transition game continued for the Golden Knights as they scored a powerplay goal for real this time. Nicolas Roy tipped in a shot from the blue line from Theodore to make the game 5-1.

here's a tip: if you come across a bee hive, leave it alone! unless of course you're an experienced apiarist. here's another tip: pic.twitter.com/kYA5vezzyd — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 15, 2022

The third period was uneventful outside of Lucic and Matthew Tkachuk going after Kolesar yet again. Lucic went as far as to take out Thompson’s legs on the forecheck. The Golden Knights gladly took the powerplay once again.

The Golden Knights finished out the game winning 6-1. Karlsson added a goal late in the third.

It was a great win overall and will likely boost the team’s confidence moving forwards. But you don’t get extra points for beating a team by four goals.

Still out of the playoffs, the Golden Knights will look to build off their win Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

VHN’s Player of the Game: Jack Eichel

He was all over the ice once more for the Golden Knights creating chances offensively and may have some newfound chemistry with Janmark and Marchessault.