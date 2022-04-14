VHN Daily: Golden Knights Goaltending, Kings Lose, Hartman Flips Off Evander Kane

Let’s jump right into the updated Western Conference Standings as the Vegas Golden Knights prepare for the Calgary Flames Thursday night. Only one game was played last night that had an effect on the Golden Knights. The Colorado Avalanche whooped the Los Angeles Kings 9-3.

Games on Thursday: NSH/EDM 5:00, MIN/DAL 5:00, VGK/CGY 6:00, VAN/ARZ 7:00

Updated Western Conference Playoff Picture

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 99 points.

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Final Schedule- VGK, ARZ, CHI, NSH, DAL, VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Current First Round Opponent- Nashville Predators.

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 90 points.

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Final Schedule- NSH, VGK, DAL, COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 88 points.

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- CBJ, ANA, CHI, ANA, SEA, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Edmonton Oilers.

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 89 points.

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- EDM, CHI, STL, CGY, TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Current First Round Opponent- Calgary Flames.

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 88 points

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points),

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/26.

Final Schedule- MIN, SJS, VAN, EDM, CGY, SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Current First Round Opponent- Colorado Avalanche.

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 85 points.

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points)

Final Schedule- CGY, EDM, NJD, WSH, SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 82 points.

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points)

No remaining games against the Golden Knights

Final Schedule- ARZ, DAL, OTT, MIN, CGY, SEA, LAK, EDM

Winnipeg Jets

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 81 points.

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points)

No remaining games against the Golden Knights

Final Schedule- FLA, TBL, NYR, CAR, COL, PHI, CGY, SEA

Golden Knights News and Notes

Vegas: With only eight games remaining on the season the Vegas Golden Knights need top goaltending and they have not been getting it from Robin Lehner lately. Should they go back to Logan Thompson?

Henderson: Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson has signed a tryout deal with the Henderson Silver Knights and scored in their loss Wednesday night against the Stockton Heat.

TSN: Brisson is ranked 26th in TSN’s annual top-50 NHL prospects power rankings.

Video of the Day: Back in March I got to go to Nationwide Arena to cover the Golden Knights/Blue Jackets game. There were ten goals scored in that game and six by the Blue Jackets.

But even towards the end of the game, I didn’t get used to the in-arena canon. Looks like Montreal Canadiens head coach Marty St. Louis and I are in the same boat.

NHL News, Flipped Birds, and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: Now both owned by Fenway, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Boston Bruins will play each other at the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. And yes, it will be played at Fenway Park, which makes the most sense.

Colorado: Keeping up with the trend of signing NCAA college prospects, the Colorado Avalanche have signed Ben Meyers and Wyatt Aamodt.

Florida: The case for Jonathan Huberdeau to win the Hart Trophy this season for the Florida Panthers.

San Jose: An update on the San Jose Sharks’ search for a new general manager.

Philly: What are the Philadelphia Flyers’ odds of winning the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery?

Minnesota: Would you pay $4,250 to flip off somebody? Because that’s what Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild essentially did to Evander Kane. What makes this story even better is that angry Wild fans, as well as Kane’s ex-wife, teamed together to pay off Hartman’s fine from the NHL.

