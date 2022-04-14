Updated Golden Knights Playoff Odds After Victory Over Flames

The Vegas Golden Knights earned two points in the standings Thursday night in what Jonathan Marchessault called the team’s “best game of the season.” Beating the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames by five goals is no small feat. But the Golden Knights still have some work to do if they want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With only a handful of games remaining I figured we outta get straight to the updated standings after games now. So takeaways will be pushed to the next day. Stay tuned for that tomorrow.

Anyways the Stars, Predators, Oilers, and Canucks were all in action Thursday night. The Oilers defeated the Predators 4-0 with Leon Draisaitl scoring a hat-trick. The Dallas Stars were defeated in overtime by the Minnesota Wild. Frederick Gaudreau scored the overtime game-winner and was assisted on his goal by a guy named Marc-Andre Fleury. The Canucks curb-stomped the Coyotes 7-1.

UPDATED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 99 points.

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- ARZ, CHI, NSH, DAL, VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Current First Round Opponent- Nashville Predators.

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 92 points.

Games Remaining- 7 games (14 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Final Schedule- VGK, DAL, COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 88 points.

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- CBJ, ANA, CHI, ANA, SEA, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Edmonton Oilers.

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 89 points.

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- CHI, STL, CGY, TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Current First Round Opponent- Calgary Flames.

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 89 points

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points),

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/26.

Final Schedule- SJS, VAN, EDM, CGY, SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Current First Round Opponent- Colorado Avalanche.

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 87 points.

Games Remaining- 7 games (14 potential points)

Final Schedule- EDM, NJD, WSH, SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 84 points.

Games Remaining- 7 games (14 potential points)

No remaining games against the Golden Knights

Final Schedule- DAL, OTT, MIN, CGY, SEA, LAK, EDM

Winnipeg Jets

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 81 points.

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points)

No remaining games against the Golden Knights

Final Schedule- FLA, TBL, NYR, CAR, COL, PHI, CGY, SEA