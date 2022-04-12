Updated Vegas Golden Knights Playoff Odds

The Vegas Golden Knights lost in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. They got a point, yes, but the Golden Knights really needed the extra one as the Stanley Cup Playoffs draw near.

There were a few games on Tuesday night outside of Vancouver that directly affected the Golden Knights. The Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3. The games that most affected the Vegas Golden Knights all went the wrong way.

The Dallas Stars defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0, the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2, and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 1-0.

So instead of a postgame wrap or takeaways let’s jump straight into the updated standings.

Here’s the updated look at the standings for the Golden Knights and the Western Conference.

Games on Wednesday: LAK/COL 6:30 pm.

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 99 points.

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Final Schedule- VGK, ARZ, CHI, NSH, DAL, VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 90 points.

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Final Schedule- NSH, VGK, DAL, COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 88 points.

Games Remaining- 7 games (14 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- COL, CBJ, ANA, CHI, ANA, SEA, VAN

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 89 points.

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- EDM, CHI, STL, CGY, TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 88 points

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points),

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/26.

Final Schedule- MIN, SJS, VAN, EDM, CGY, SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 85 points.

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points)

Final Schedule- CGY, EDM, NJD, WSH, SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 82 points.

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points)

No remaining games against the Golden Knights

Final Schedule- ARZ, DAL, OTT, MIN, CGY, SEA, LAK, EDM

Winnipeg Jets

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 81 points.

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points)

No remaining games against the Golden Knights

Final Schedule- FLA, TBL, NYR, CAR, COL, PHI, CGY, SEA

The Golden Knights will continue their Canadian road trip Thursday against the Calgary Flames.