Golden Knights Daily: A Rant on VGK Haters and Why They Need to Stop

I usually don’t let these petty things get to me, but today I have just had enough. Rant inbound.

Imagine going through the process of having your own custom-made jacket just to bash on a player on your favorite team. Well, you don’t have to as some Golden Knights “fan” went out and did the above and wore it to a Golden Knights game.

It’s disgusting and pathetic and this fan should be ashamed of himself. It’s one thing to have an opinion, but another to plaster it on an article of clothing for all others to see. This is worse than the Penguins fan who got a custom-made Tom Wilson ‘trash’ Washington Capitals jersey.

We need to stop forgetting that athletes are people too.

But the ‘we’ on this guy’s jacket implies that he is a supporter of the Golden Knights, which only makes it worse in my opinion. I’m sick of it. Do better Golden Knights fans. Rant over.

This guy at a @GoldenKnights game has the right to wear this. Yes, I do believe Robin is not the right guy for Vegas, that said this is extreme. @RealKidPoker is correct here. Makes sense for away fans to do stuff like this, but not a VGK fan. Over the line. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/k1PSalDfrl — Brian Shapiro (@PushinglimitsLV) April 10, 2022

Vegas: Robin Lehner is the Golden Knights starter no matter which way you slice it. He and Logan Thompson will be critical for the VGK in their playoff push.

The Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday and their next game will be Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

But the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators both collected points to stay ahead of the Golden Knights in the Wild Card race. However, the Los Angeles Kings are struggling and the VGK are only two points back of them for the third spot in the Pacific Division. The Kings only have eight games remaining.

Updated Standings: Central COL*- 110, MIN 94, STL 94, Pacific- CGY 97, EDM 90, LAK 86 Wild Card- NSH 87, DAL 86 Out- VGK 84, VAN 80, WPG 79.

Luckily for the Golden Knights, there are literally no games on tonight outside of the Canadiens and Jets. Here’s your updated look at the NHL odds for sports gambling.

Here’s today’s updated look at the standings.

Calgary Flames

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 97 points.

Games Remaining- 10 games (20 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/14.

Final Schedule- SEA, VGK, ARZ, CHI, NSH, DAL, VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 90 points.

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/16.

Final Schedule- MIN, NSH, VGK, DAL, COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 86 points.

Games Remaining- 8 games (16 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- CHI, COL, CBJ, ANA, CHI, ANA, SEA, VAN

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 87 points.

Games Remaining- 10 games (20 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- SJS, EDM, CHI, STL, CGY, TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 86 points

Games Remaining- 10 games (20 potential points),

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/26.

Final Schedule- TBL, MIN, SJS, VAN, EDM, CGY, SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 84 points.

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points)

Final Schedule- VAN, CGY, EDM, NJD, WSH, SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

