Golden Knights Wrap: Updated Western Conference Playoff Odds

As things currently stand, the Vegas Golden Knights are still out of a playoff spot despite having the same amount of points as the Dallas Stars for the second Wild-Card spot in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights have the tiebreaker over the Stars, yes, but the Stars have played fewer games which currently puts them ahead in the playoff race. Let’s jump straight into the playoff odds this morning.

Updated Standings: Central COL*- 110, STL 94, MIN 92 Pacific- CGY 97, EDM 90, LAK 86 Wild Card- NSH 86, DAL 84 Out- VGK 84, VAN 80, WPG 77.

Calgary Flames

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 97 points.

Games Remaining- 10 games (20 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/14.

Final Schedule- SEA, VGK, ARZ, CHI, NSH, DAL, VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 90 points.

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/16.

Final Schedule- MIN, NSH, VGK, DAL, COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 86 points.

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- MIN, CHI, COL, CBJ, ANA, CHI, ANA, SEA, VAN

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 86 points.

Games Remaining- 11 games (22 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- PIT, SJS, EDM, CHI, STL, CGY, TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 84 points

Games Remaining- 11 games (22 potential points),

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/26.

Final Schedule- CHI, TBL, MIN, SJS, VAN, EDM, CGY, SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 84 points.

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points)

Final Schedule- VAN, CGY, EDM, NJD, WSH, SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

Vancouver Canucks

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 80 points

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points)

One game remaining against the Golden Knights on 4/12

Final Schedule- VGK, ARZ, DAL, OTT, MIN, CGY, SEA, LAK, EDM

T-Mobile: The Golden Knights bounced back after their loss to the Canucks and beat the Arizona Coyotes Saturday night with six different Golden Knights scoring goals.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks are not backing down and are still in this playoff race. They beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 Saturday night.

Vegas: Injury updated on the Golden Knights include Brett Howden and Nicolas Hague to LTIR.

Clip of the Day: Hey look, Trevor Zegras is at it again.

NHL News, Signings, and National Hockey Now

Boston: Congratulations to the University of Denver who won the NCAA National Championship in the final game of the Frozen Four Saturday night at TD Garden. Denver beat Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson and the University of Michigan in the semi-finals round.

Florida: Panthers prospect Mike Benning played a big part in Denver’s ninth National Championship.

Philly: With the tournament over, the Philadelphia Flyers are now free to sign top prospect Bobby Brink, who won the title with the Pioneers. Michigan standouts Kent Johnson and Owen Power have both signed their ELCs with the Blue Jackets and Sabres respectively.

Montreal: Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Washington: Capitals fans are upset over Sidney Crosby’s blatant sucker punch to the head of Nic Dowd and rightfully so. Crosby got a two-minute penalty but has so far not received any additional discipline.