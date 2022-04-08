VHN Daily Wrap: Brisson’s Season Ends, Predators and Stars Collect Points

Thursday wasn’t the best for the Vegas Golden Knights but it could have been worse. The team didn’t play, but three-to-four games had ties to them in both the NHL and NCAA. The Golden Knights, who lost their last game against the Vancouver Canucks, are still out of a playoff spot.

Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson saw his season end in the semi-finals of the Frozen Four.

The Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, and Edmonton Oilers all took advantage of their chances to gain separation on the Golden Knights Thursday night.

Relevant Games From Last Night

Dallas: The Dallas Stars lost in overtime to Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs, but gained an ever-important point in the standings with Joe Pavelski scoring a late game-tying goal.

Ottawa: The Nashville Predators remain the first Wild Card team in the West as they defeated the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Center Thursday night.

Los Angeles: The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings to gain separation in the Pacific Division standings.

Oh, and the Vancouver Canucks are still technically alive, as they beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-1.

Updated Standings/Playoff Outlook

Central- COL* 106, MIN 91, STL 90 Pacific- CGY 95, EDM 89, LAK 86 Wild Card- NSH 86 DAL- 84

Out- VGK 82, VAN 78, WPG 76, and everybody else.

Calgary Flames

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 95 points.

Games Remaining- 11 games (22 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/14.

Final Schedule- SEA, SEA, VGK, ARZ, CHI, NSH, DAL, VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 89 points.

Games Remaining- 10 games (20 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/16.

Final Schedule- COL, MIN, NSH, VGK, DAL, COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 86 points.

Games Remaining- 9 games (18 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- MIN, CHI, COL, CBJ, ANA, CHI, ANA, SEA, VAN

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 86 points.

Games Remaining- 12 games (24 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- FLA, PIT, SJS, EDM, CHI, STL, CGY, TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 84 points

Games Remaining- 12 games (24 potential points),

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/26.

Final Schedule- NJD, CHI, TBL, MIN, SJS, VAN, EDM, CGY, SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Vegas Golden Knights

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 82 points.

Games Remaining- 10 games (20 potential points)

Final Schedule- ARZ, VAN, CGY, EDM, NJD, WSH, SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

Clip of the Day: Watch as Corey Perry speaks on the career of his former teammate Ryan Getzlaf. These two were dominant together for a good period of time with the Anaheim Ducks and have a Stanley Cup.

The shakiness in Corey Perrys’ Voice at the end when talking about Getzlaf retiring is just heartbreaking #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/B1fbiZGglI — Liam (@NorlinderMTL) April 7, 2022

NHL News of the Day, and National Hockey Now

San Jose: In somewhat of a shocking turn of events, San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson has stepped down due to medical reasons. Best of wishes to him, his family, and his health.

Toronto: There were two major single-season milestones broken Thursday night. Auston Matthews broke the Toronto Maple Leafs’ single-season goal record with his 56th goal of the season.

Nashville: Roman Josi, a defenseman let me remind you, scored his 86th point of the season to become the new single-season leader in points for the Nashville Predators.

Florida: After seven years in Buffalo, Sam Reinhart is ready to finally make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut. Former teammate and Sabre Jack Eichel will look to do the same this year as well.

Colorado: Who will be the odd-man-out on the Colorado Avalanche blue line when everyone is healthy?

Long Island: Noah Dobson just “keeps on growing” as a young New York Islanders defenseman.