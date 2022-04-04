VHN Daily: Stars Lose, Oilers Win, Golden Knights Logo Spotted On r/place

The Golden Knights got a huge two points in the standings Sunday afternoon against the Canucks with Shea Theodore scoring the overtime game-winning goal. Full feature on Theodore later.

Vegas: Here’s an in-depth look at the Vegas Golden Knight’s 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff odds including a look at their upcoming schedule and a look at the Oilers, Stars, and Predators.

Dallas: Everyone thank the Seattle Kraken, as they defeated the Dallas Stars Sunday night, giving the Golden Knights a huge break in the standings.

Edmonton: But on the negative side of things, the Edmonton Oilers have won another game.

Vancouver: Here’s a full shift diary of Connor Garland against the VGK from Vancouver Hockey Now.

Reddit: I had never heard of the concept of r/place until yesterday. Basically, it’s a part of Reddit where users can place one tile every five minutes on a massive canvas to create art. The Vegas Golden Knights subreddit has made the VGK logo and have formed an alliance with Minnesota Wild Fans in the process.

Reddit is a strange place, but every now and then they have something cool like this.

NHL News, Injury Updates, and National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: There are eleven head coaches this season whose contracts/interim statuses will expire this offseason. Peter DeBoer is not one of them but Bruce Boudreau, Mike Yeo, and Rick Bowness are.

Long Island: All the best to Hockey Hall of Famer and NHL Legend Mike Bossy, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. New York Islanders fans and the hockey world are coming together in support.

Boston: Former Golden Knights Erik Haula is thriving this season with the Boston Bruins.

Florida: The Florida Panthers are the first team to clinch a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Colorado: Kiefer Sherwood having a career year with the Colorado Eagles and a future in the NHL may be ahead.

Ottawa: Tyler Ennis will miss the remainder of the season for the Ottawa Senators.

Philly: Plenty of NHL fans are upset with the Philadelphia Flyers for scratching Keith Yandle which ruined his 989-game Iron Man streak. Among those upset about this decision is the Flyers’ own Kevin Hayes.

Pittsburgh: It only took one game for Jason Zucker to be re-injured. Updates on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ forward.

Detroit: Captain Dylan Larkin is wearing heartbreak on his sleeve and leading for the Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal: Prospect Emil Heineman has signed an entry-level contract and will join the Laval Rocket.