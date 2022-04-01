Golden Knights Wrap: HSK Hierarchy, Thompson, and Playoff Outlook

The Stanley Cup Playoffs start exactly one month and one day from now, and the Vegas Golden Knights are currently out of the playoff picture once more.

The Golden Knights and Dallas Stars have been flip-flopping for the final spot in the Pacific Division Wild Card Race. I plan on doing a full in-depth article on how many wins the VGK will need to make the playoffs. But for now, just know that they need every point available.

The Stars won again last night in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks so the Golden Knights will have to defeat the Seattle Kraken once more Friday night to get back in a playoff spot.

Standings Update: Central- COL 102, MIN 87, STL 83 Pacific- CGY 89, LAK 84, EDM 81 Wild Card- NSH 82, DAL 79 Out- VGK 78, WPG 76, VAN 73

Done- SJS 66, ANA 66, CHI 58, SEA 48, ARZ 47

Vegas: It looks like the Henderson Silver Knights hierarchy has been revealed for the Golden Knights.

Vancouver: It looks like if the Vancouver Canucks want to make the playoffs they will have to win all of their next five games.

Calgary: Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings are narrowing the gap between them and the Calgary Flames for the top spot in the Pacific Division Standings.

Clip of the Day: A monstrous hit from Radko Gudas will give you shivers to start your day.

RIP Kirby (Dach).

NHL News, Injury Updates, and National Hockey Now

Boston: The Boston Bruins honored now-retired goaltender Tuukka Rask Thursday night. He will now serve the team as a corporate ambassador.

Colorado: Superstar centerman Nathan Mackinnon has returned for the Colorado Avalanche and the team should not test their luck any further with Mackinnon fighting says Terry Frei.

Bowen Byram is also nearing a return, on a conditioning stint with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.

Pittsburgh: Jason Zucker cannot catch a break. He returned Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild for the Pittsburgh Penguins and then was injured once more in a scary collision into the boards.

Arizona: On the topic of unfortunate and gruesome injuries, Clayton Keller left Wednesday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks in a stretcher. He had surgery immediately after and will be out 4-6 weeks.

Long Island: Zdeno Chara is taking Noah Dobson under his wing on the New York Islanders defense. Just look at the featured image for proof.

Philly: Should the Philadelphia Flyers blow things up this offseason? Who should the Flyers’ next head coach be? What is wrong with Carter Hart?

With all the talk of Claude Giroux, we are forgetting about Owen Tippett. How is he fitting in with the Philadelphia Flyers?

Oh and one more thing- check out this sweet photo.

Oh and I found this funny, so I’m adding it here.

If only every announcer did this lol pic.twitter.com/UBADxQ6KZ5 — Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) March 30, 2022

See you at 7!