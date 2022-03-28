Golden Knights Wrap: Brisson in Frozen Four, Penguins Destroy Red Wings

We have talked a lot about Golden Knight’s prospect Brendan Brisson this season. He’s been all over the news in the hockey world with unique goal celebrations, a trip to the Olympics, and now a trip to the Frozen Four.

The Golden Knight’s 2020 1st round pick has 42 points in 37 games with the Michigan Wolverines and his season is coming to an end with just one/two games remaining.

Here’s the schedule for the remainder of the tournament plus an updated bracket.

Thursday, April 7th: Michigan vs. Denver. (2 pm ESPN 2)

Thursday, April 7th: Minnesota St. vs. Minnesota. (5:30 pm ESPN 2)

Saturday, April 9: National Championship. (6 pm on ESPN)

We’ll keep you updated on Brisson and his pursuit to win a national title.

Vegas: I did a lot of number crunching and overanalyzing yesterday trying to go over the Golden Knight’s options with the salary cap given the fallout of the Evgenii Dadonov voided trade.

Ottawa: One last thing on the Evgenii Dadonov situation. The Ottawa Senators will not be punished for not sending the Vegas Golden Knights Dadonov’s 10-team no-trade clause.

Standings Update: Central- COL 98, MIN 84, NSH 80 Pacific- CGY 88, LAK 81, EDM 77 Wild Card- STL 79, VGK 76 Out- DAL 75, WPG 74, VAN 73, SJS 66, ANA 65, CHI 58, SEA 46, ARZ 45.

Clip of the Day: A cute moment here between two cancer survivors in Brian Boyle and Bryson.

NHL News, Trades, and National Hockey Now

Washington: Marc-Andre Fleury himself has spoken about why he did not want to get traded to the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline.

Philly: A friendly reminder that the trade deadline does not mean the complete shutdown of NHL general managers making trades. They can still move players in the minors as Chuck Fletcher has demonstrated, trading for prospect Brendan Menell.

The Flyers have also signed former Minnesota-Duluth winger Noah Cates to an entry-level deal.

Florida: Speaking of college hockey Florida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich will play.

San Jose: Lane Pederson is showing promise as a San Jose Sharks youngster.

Pittsburgh: Typically I don’t throw game recaps in my dailys unless they involve the Golden Knights in some way shape or form. But the Pittsburgh Penguins obliterated the Detroit Red Wings Sunday night. They scored eleven goals, and are the only team in the salary cap era to do so.

Evgeni Malkin, who had a hat-trick against the Red Wings has also addressed the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine through head coach Mike Sullivan.

Detroit: Getting whopped 11-2 isn’t a good sign for Jeff Blashill and his job as the Red Wings coach.

Colorado: What’s going on with newly acquired Av Artturi Lehkonen? Why hasn’t he played yet?

Boston: The Bruins were never interested in trading goaltender Jeremy Swayman. The B’s will also be getting back Patrice Bergeron soon.

