Golden Knights Daily: Canucks Help VGK, Apples on the Ice, Dadonov’s Nickname

The people have spoken. Evgenii Dadonov, who is quickly becoming a fan favorite with the Vegas Golden Knights and just around the National Hockey League in general shall officially be called “daddy.” This nickname has been appointed to him for the people, by the people, and for one VGK Nation.

Jack Eichel is on board too, calling Dadonov by his nickname four times after Thursday night’s game

However, I am going to bend the rules and refer to him as “Dadii” as it is less… well you know… and also references his first name with two “Is” at the end.

It’s been one eventful week for Dadonov. But in his return to the Vegas Golden Knights, he has four points in his last two games, including a dramatic overtime goal Saturday against the Blackhawks. You can’t script this any better, but for Dadonov, he just wants to move on past the voided trade story.

“I think it has been a stressful past couple of days and we should stop talking about it. The only thing I am focusing on is making a final push for the team to make the playoffs,” said Dadonov.

But the voided trade might secretly be the best thing that has ever happened in Dadonov’s career.

The Golden Knights, for the first in a while, are off for a few days. They play the Seattle Kraken three days from now on Wednesday on the road. In the meantime Vegas Hockey Now will have you covered on the two most important challenges the VGK have to face in the stretch run 1) the playoff race and 2) the salary cap.

It doesn’t help the Golden Knights that general managers across the league are discussing the possibility of implementing a salary cap in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to stop the LTIR/Kucherov strategy.

Vancouver: Everyone thank the Vancouver Canucks, as they defeated the Dallas Stars Sunday night to knock them out of the playoffs for the time being. But watch out as the Canucks themselves are just three points behind the Golden Knights.

Standings Update: Central- COL 97, MIN 82, STL 79 Pacific- CGY 88, LAK 81, EDM 77 Wild Card- Nash 78, VGK 76 Out- DAL 75, VAN 73, WPG 72, SJS 66, ANA 65, CHI 58, SEA 46, ARZ 44.

Clip of the day: First NHL fight kid?

NHL News, NCAA Signings, and National Hockey Now

How You Like Them Apples? Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom was honored by the team for reaching 1,000 career NHL games. Being the assist machine that he is the team gave out rubber apples before the game as a giveaway.

Naturally, when Backstrom scored, the fans celebrated by throwing the apples on the ice.

College Hockey: It’s NCAA college hockey signing season and rebuilding teams are feasting on all of the eligible college free agents that are out there. Remember the Jimmy Vesey sweepstakes?

Anyways, the Ottawa Senators have signed Jake Sanderson to a three-year ELC and the St. Louis Blues have added Kessel. Just not the one you are thinking of. Defenseman Matt Kessel signs a two-year ELC.

The Montreal Canadiens have signed 2018 third-round pick Jordan Harris to a two-year ELC.

Boston: The Boston Bruins are on fire in the stretch run coming in and expecting to win every game.

Colorado: Kurtis MacDermid is continuing to win over his teammates’ and coaches’ approval for the Colorado Avalanche.

Pittsburgh: Jason Zucker, who looks to return from injury soon, trolled his teammate in Mark Friedman by wearing a shirt with Friedman’s face clipped onto Lord Farquaad from Shrek.

Florida: Jonathan Huberdeau is now the all-time leader in games played by the Florida Panthers.

Long Island: Brock Nelson is quietly having a career season, scoring his 30th goal of the year Sunday.

Montreal: Is Jonathan Drouin’s season over?