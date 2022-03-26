Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday 68: Where’s Fleury? Lines, Notes, vs Blackhawks
Vegas Golden Knights (35-28-4, 74 points) will look to build off their 6-1 victory over the Nashville Predators Thursday night with a Saturday afternoon game against the Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-9, 57 points). Given his departure at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, former Golden Knight Marc-Andre Fleury will obviously not be playing for the Blackhawks Saturday.
Instead, the Golden Knights will get a struggling team in the Blackhawks whose season is out of hand. They are led in scoring by Patrick Kane who has casually put up 76 points in 61 games. Alex DeBrincat has 36 goals for the Blackhawks.
The Golden Knights will likely be welcoming back both Michael Amadio and Zach Whitecloud to the lineup as they return from COVID-19 protocols. Max Pacioretty, who was a game-time-decision against the Predators is now out indefinitely for the Golden Knights.
Forwards Brett Howden and Nolan Patrick are also questionable. Howden will not play as he took a nasty hit in the Golden Knight’s last game and was stretchered off the ice. Earlier in that game Patrick also left the game with an undisclosed injury, only playing three shifts.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Evgenii Dadonov- Jack Eichel- Nicolas Roy
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Keegan Kolesar
Mattias Janmark- Chandler Stephenson- William Carrier
Michael Amadio- Jake Leschyshyn- Nolan Patrick
Ben Hutton- Alex Pietrangelo
Shea Theodore- Zach Whitecloud
Dylan Coghlan
Zack Hayes- Daniil Miromanov
Logan Thompson/Jiri Patera
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
19.32% Powerplay (22nd) and 78.45% Penalty Kill (18th)
PP1: Eichel, Stephenson, Marchessault, Karlsson, Theodore
PP2: Patrick, Stephenson, Roy, Coghlan, Pietrangelo
PK1: Karlsson, Roy, Pietrangelo, Hutton
PK2: Stephenson, Leschyshyn, Theodore, Coghlan
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches/Taxi Squad
Alec Martinez (face), Mark Stone (back), Brayden McNabb (hand), Max Pacioretty (undisclosed), Reilly Smith (knee), Robin Lehner (lower-body), Laurent Brossoit (unknown), Nicolas Hague (unknown), Brett Howden (undisclosed)
Projected Chicago Blackhawks Line Combinations
Alex DeBrincat- Dylan Strome- Patrick Kane
Dominik Kubalik- Jonathan Toews- Taylor Raddysh
Philipp Kurashev- Kirby Dach- Sam Lafferty
Boris Katchouk- Reese Johnson- Mackenzie Entwistle
Riley Stillman- Seth Jones
Calvin de Haan- Caleb Jones
Alex Vlasic- Erik Gustafsson
Kevin Lankinen/Collin Delia
Chicago Blackhawks Special Teams
20.62% Powerplay (16th) and 76.09% Penalty Kill (23rd)
PP1- Raddysh, Strome, Kane, DeBrincat, Gustafsson
PP2- Dach, Toews, Kurashev, Kubalik, Jones
PK1- Dach, Lafferty, de Haan, Jones
PK2- Toews, Katchouk, McCabe, Stillman
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches
Tyler Johnson, Connor Murphy, Jujhar Khaira
How to Watch/Listen
12 noon on At&t Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.