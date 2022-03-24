Golden Knights Wrap: Dadonov Trade Cancelled, Bergeron Returns

For the Vegas Golden Knights, they are thankful to be back at home Thursday night to play the Nashville Predators. The team has lost seven straight games on the road and were shut out on back-to-back nights against the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets.

Offensively, something has to change for the Golden Knights, and with an announcement by the NHL on Wednesday, the VGK might resort to an old friend to helo fix their scoring. Evgenii Dadonov is back!

The Golden Knights trade with the Anaheim Ducks regarding Dadonov, John Moore, and Ryan Kesler’s contract was not approved by the NHL and voided Wednesday. This was due to Dadonov’s ten-team no-trade list not being honored by the Golden Knights.

This botched trade completely screws up the Golden Knights salary cap plans moving forward. Drastic measures in managing the cap will have to be taken if the team wants to see either Mark Stone or Alec Martinez before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But for the time being this Dadonov situation, albeit awkward, is a benefit to the Golden Knights.

Before the trade, Dadonov had five goals in his last seven games and three in his last two. The Golden Knights are in desperate need of offense, and having Dadonov rejoin the team could give them a much-needed kick on offense. He will likely play Thursday night against the Nashville Predators.

Clip of the Day: Pretty badass move here from Jack Hughes, scoring a goal while his name is being announced for a previous goal that he just scored. Watch out for Hughes, he is starting to come into his own as one of the top young players in the NHL.

scoring this goal while they're still announcing your previous goal is some good shit pic.twitter.com/FMpJvoD6vG — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) March 23, 2022

NHL News, Trade Talk, and National Hockey Now

Boston: It looks like the Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins have buried the hatchet on their quarrels.

Also, good news on the injury front. Patrice Bergeron is likely to return to the Bruins after suffering an elbow infection.

Colorado: With four new players in the lineup, did the Colorado Avalanche tinker too much at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline?

Florida: Robert Hagg has been all smiles since joining the Florida Panthers. I would be too going from snowy Buffalo, NY to sunny Sunrise, FL.

San Jose: Timo Meier is expected to play for the Sharks after a scary injury involving Meier crashing into the boards.

Toronto: Colin Blackwell and Mark Giordano made their Toronto Maple Leafs debuts in a win over the New Jersey Devils.

What’s the latest on Evander Kane’s grievance against the San Jose Sharks?

Long Island: Thomas Greiss will make his return to the New York Islanders Thursday night. Griess and Robin Lehner won the William Jennings trophy in 2018-19 as the tandem with the lowest save percentage in the NHL.

Also from the Islanders, Scott Mayfield will be out 4-6 weeks and Cal Clutterbuck will miss the rest of the regular season.

Washington: “It still feels like home,” said Marcus Johansson, who was re-acquired by the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline.

Montreal: Seven NCAA prospects for the Montreal Canadiens to go after as college free agency season has started.