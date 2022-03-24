Dadonov Returns and Scores Three Points, Golden Knights Win 6-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (35-28-4, 74 points) finally found their offense Thursday night as they returned home and defeated the Nashville Predators (37-24-4, 78 points) 6-1. This six-goal effort came after the Golden Knights were shut out on back-to-back nights for the second time this season.

Evgenii Dadonov made his glorious return to the Golden Knights organization after he sat in trade limbo for two games.

There was a whole dispute regarding Dadonov’s 10-team no-trade list and an attempted trade to the Anaheim Ducks. But on Wednesday, the trade was voided by the NHL and Dadonov remained a Golden Knight.

He made his return in dramatic fashion scoring a goal and two assists in the Golden Knight’s victory over the Predators. Dadonov now has six goals in his last eight games.

Thursday’s game also marked career game no. 1,000 for head coach Peter DeBoer.

Logan Thompson got his fifth straight start and was backed up by Jiri Patera. Laurent Brossoit has joined the Golden Knights injury list. Max Pacioretty did not end up playing despite being a game-time-decision.

The Golden Knights got off to a strong start Thursday night similar to their games against the Wild and Jets. But unlike the VGK’s two previous contests, they were finally able to cash in and score the first goal of the game.

A simple dump and chase resulted in Alex Pietrangelo getting the puck and he threw a short wrist shot towards the net that Mattias Janmark deflected in. Janmark scored his ninth goal of the season and the Golden Knights took the lead just 1:38 into the game.

Golden Knights celebrate Mattias Janmark’s 9th goal of the season. #VegasBorn | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/dvhYiBzThJ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 25, 2022

Nicolas Roy then added to the Golden Knight’s lead with a well-placed shot after he, Dylan Coghlan, and Jonathan Marchessault gained the zone. It was the perfect start for the Golden Knights, but it came with some consequences.

btw this Nic Roy goal was *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/1dDrM3Xx7i — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 25, 2022

Nolan Patrick only took three shifts into the first period before he left the game and did not return. Then, Brett Howden had to be stretchered off the game after he had a nasty collision with Filip Forsberg and the boards.

Per the team, Howden is currently in the hospital and is in stable condition. He will receive further diagnostics and exams for his injury.

Brett Howden stretchered off the ice after this hit. Thoughts and prayers #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/tWaY4Eyhyl — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) March 25, 2022

The Golden Knights didn’t let these injuries get to them though and followed up their first-period effort with another strong one in the second. Following a perfect script, Dadonov scored on the powerplay after a net mouth scramble in front of Juuse Saros.

Penalties would be a theme in the period, and for the Golden Knights, this would be the first of two powerplay goals in the period.

The Predators got in on the fun and scored a powerplay goal of their own in the second. Roman Josi used his smooth skating abilities to enter the Golden Knights defensive zone and throw a pass to Forsberg. An un-guarded Forsberg then scored his team-leading 36th goal of the year to make it 3-1.

But the penalties kept coming in the second and the Golden Knights got two powerplay s back to back that overlapped for a couple of seconds. It was essentially four straight minutes of VGK powerplay time and they made it count.

Jack Eichel did what he did best and scored walking in off the half wall on the powerplay. Dadonov picked up an assist and the Golden Knights by three.

There’s no sound on this but we can still hear it 🗣 #VegasBorn | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/2mrZi118l1 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 25, 2022

The Predators pressured hard to cut the Golden Knights lead to just two but Thompson came up big with a huge save of Forsberg to keep it a 4-1 game.

Penalties continued to be a theme in the third period as the Predators continued to give the VGK opportunities on the man advantage. After Chandler Stephenson took a stick to the face and drew a penalty, he went on to score on the powerplay.

Eichel fed Stephenson with a cross-ice pass and he made no mistake to score the Golden Knight’s third powerplay goal of the game.

The game was out of reach for the Predators, but the Golden Knights showed no mercy as Pietrangelo scored on a tic-tac-toe play off the rush with Dadonov and Roy.

The Golden Knights finished the game with 50 shots on goal and a 6-1 win.

This was the game the Golden Knights were looking for in terms of having their offense breakthrough. They will look to follow up this effort against the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday at noon on the road.

VHN’s Player of the Game: Evgenii Dadonov

Who else? Full feature on him coming tomorrow, stay tuned.