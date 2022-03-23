STAYING: Golden Knights Evgenii Dadonov Trade Voided By the NHL

The Vegas Golden Knights trade that would have sent Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks has been voided by the National Hockey League.

The Golden Knights attempted to trade Dadonov to the Ducks in exchange for defenseman John Moore and the contract of Ryan Kesler. Instead, the deal has been reversed by the NHL and Dadonov remains a Golden Knight.

The reasoning here is due to Dadonov’s 10-team no-trade list, which the Golden Knights never received from the Ottawa Senators when they traded for Dadonov in the offseason on July 28th. The Ducks were one of the teams that were on Dadonov’s no-trade list.

This issue was brought forth after the NHL Trade Deadline had passed and the initial deal of Dadonov to the Ducks went through.

The matter took two days after the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline to resolve with both the NHL and NHLPA being involved.

Here is the official statement by the NHL.

The @NHL announced today that it has invalidated Monday’s trade of Evgenii Dadonov from the @GoldenKnights to the @AnaheimDucks. https://t.co/fKiy112jTR pic.twitter.com/fILdMfzKS6 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 23, 2022

The main reasoning behind this trade for the Golden Knights was to free up salary-cap space. The team is projected to be over the salary cap by $9.3 million once Mark Stone and Alec Martinez return for long-term injured reserve.

This Dadonov trade would have shed roughly $3.375 million for the VGK. Instead, the Golden Knights will have to resort to other methods to fit their team’s salary under the NHL’s cap limit.

Here is the updated salary cap information on the Golden Knights from CapFriendly.

After reverting the Dadonov trade, we now show #Vegas with only $405,833 in usable space remaining in their LTI Salary pool. As a result they would now need to clear:

$4,844,167 to activate Martinez

$9,094,167 to activate Stone They currently have a roster of 26

(15F – 9D – 2G) pic.twitter.com/v6lgvvK4rk — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 23, 2022

The Golden Knights are currently out of a playoff spot having lost their last two games and scoring no goals in the effort. They will play the Nashville Predators Thursday night at 7:00 pm at home.

The Vegas Golden Knights recognize the league’s decision and welcome Evgenii back to our club. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 23, 2022