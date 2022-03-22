Golden Knights Wrap: Dadonov Deal In Limbo, West Deadline Recap

For 29 NHL teams, the 2022 Trade Deadline is over. There was a total of 54 trades and 33 players moved. But we are still waiting on one more deal to come through, and it involves the Vegas Golden Knights of course. The Golden Knights have attempted to trade Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks for the contract of Ryan Kesler and defenseman John Moore.

The reason why I say there are three teams still working through the deadline is because the Ottawa Senators are involved in this matter. Basically, the Senators forgot to send the paperwork regarding Dadonov’s no-movement clause and 10-team no-trade list to the Golden Knights when they acquired Dadonov in the offseason. The Ducks were one of the 10 teams on Dadonov’s no-trade list.

But since the Golden Knights never received this information they went ahead with the trade. The whole issue is currently being worked out by the NHL and NHLPA and has the possibility of being voided. You can read about the entire Evgenii Dadonov pending trade here.

All the best to wherever Dadonov ends up.

Vegas: The Golden Knights had a game Monday night amidst all the Trade Deadline chaos. They lost 3-0 to the Minnesota Wild with a depleted lineup. Zack Hayes made his NHL debut.

Trade Deadline: Here is EVERY move made at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. It took me a while to put this together so give it a click. I included every move every team made from trades, signings, LTIR placements, and waiver claims. Aside from Dadonov, the whole thing has been updated.

But to simplify the list let’s narrow things down to the playoff teams in the Western Conference and look at what they did at the deadline.

Standings Update- Central: COL 95, MIN 78, NSH 78 Pacific: CGY 84, LAK 76, EDM 73

Wild Card: STL 77, VGK 72 Out: DAL 71, WPG 68, VAN 68, ANA 65, SJS 62, CHI 53, ARZ 44, SEA 44

Western Conference Trade Deadline Transactions

Colorado Avalanche: IN: Josh Manson, Artturi Lehkonen, Nico Sturm, Andrew Cogliano

OUT: Tyson Jost, Drew Helleson, Justin Barron, 2024 2nd, 2023 2nd, 2024 5th

Scoop: The Avs failed to land the big fish in Claude Giroux but they still got a good chunk of players that will make them harder to play against. Josh Manson is one heck of an addition and should not be overlooked. Artturi Lehkonen also has some history playing against the Golden Knights in the playoffs.

Minnesota Wild: IN: Marc-Andre Fleury, Tyson Jost, Nicolaus Deslauriers, Jacob Middleton, 2022 2nd.

OUT: Nico Sturm, Victor Rask, Kappo Kahkonen, Jack McBain, 2022 2nd, 2023 3rd, 2022 5th.

Scoop: The Minnesota Wild are my 2022 Trade Deadline winners. Not only did they add Fleury, but Jost, Deslauriers, and Middleton are solid additions as well. Just look at what Jost and Deslauriers did to the Golden Knights Monday night. A playoff series between the Golden Knights and Wild with Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner at each end of the ice is just bound to happen now.

Nashville Predators: IN: Jeremy Lauzon, Jachym Kondelik, Alex Biega, Brayden Burke

OUT: 2022 2nd, Frederick Allard

Scoop: There’s not much here as the Predators seem to still be getting a feel for where their franchise is at right now. They decided to keep Filip Forsberg, which likely means they want to extend him in the offseason. One thing is for certain, this team is making the playoffs. Also, don’t sleep on Tanner Jeannot.

Calgary Flames: IN: Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Carpenter

OUT: Brad Richardson, Michael McNiven, 2022 2nd, 2023 3rd, 2024 5th, 2024 7th

Scoop: Like the Golden Knights with Jack Eichel, the Calgary Flames made their big addition earlier in the season with Tyler Toffoli coming to Alberta. But the Flames still made some depth moves with Calle Jarnkrok and Ryan Carpenter boosting their forward corps.

Los Angeles Kings: IN: Nelson Nogier, Frederic Allard, Troy Stetcher

OUT: Markus Phillips, Brayden Burke, 2022 7th

Scoop: The Kings are set to make the playoffs this season but did not do much to add. Similar to the Golden Knights, the King’s main additions will be that of returning players such as Drew Doughty and Viktor Arvidsson.

Edmonton Oilers: IN: Derrick Brassard, Brett Kulak

OUT: Alex Stalock, William Lagesson, 2022 2nd, 2023 4th, 2024 7th

Scoop: The Oilers ended up not getting a goalie after all and kept to their team adding only a depth defenseman and forward. An interesting move from Ken Holland.

St. Louis Blues: IN: Nick Leddy, Luke Witkowski

OUT: Oskar Sundqvist, Jake Walman, 2023 3rd

Scoop: Blues general manager Doug Armstrong believes that his team is good enough to compete for a Stanley Cup this season. So naturally, he didn’t do much at the deadline outside of adding a pair of veteran defensemen from the Detroit Red Wings.

Dallas Stars: IN: Vladislav Namestinkov, Scott Wedgewood

OUT: 20234 4th, 2024 4th

Scoop: The Stars seem set on making the playoff this season as they held on to both Alexander Radulov and John Klingberg, who were heavily in the trade rumor mill. They resigned Joe Pavelski and added two depth players in anticipation of making the playoffs, and potentially kicking the Golden Knights out on their way there.

Winnipeg Jets: IN: Zach Sanford, Mason Appleton, Morgan Barron, Markus Phillips, 2022 2nd, 2022, 2nd, 2022 4th, 2023 5th, 2022 7th

OUT: Andrew Copp, Nathan Beaulieau, Bryan Little’s contract, Nathan Smith, Nelson Nogier, 2023 4th, 2022 5th

Scoop: The Jets are another team that could knock the VGK out of a playoff spot but given their assessment on Andrew Copp, the Jets were mostly sellers at the deadline. They were also able to get rid of Bryan Little’s contract.

Vancouver Canucks: IN: Travis Dermott, Brad Richardson, 2022 3rd, 2023 4th

OUT: Travis Hamonic, Tyler Motte, 2022 3rd

Scoop: The Canucks are battling trying to get back in a playoff but only made a couple of minor moves on defenses that both involved a guy named Travis. The moronic trade rumors of the Vancouver Canucks trading Brock Boeser have died.

Anaheim Ducks: IN: Evgenii Dadonov, Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon, Gerald Mayhew, Uhro Vaakanainen, Drew Helleson Calle Clang, 2022 1st, 2022 2nd, 2023 2nd, 2023 3rd, 2023 3rd, 2024 4th,

OUT: Ryan Kesler’s contract, John Moore, Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm, Kodi Curran, Nicolaus Deslauriers, Josh Manson.

Scoop: The Ducks have given up on their efforts to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite a promising start to their season. They went the route of selling at the deadline and got back a good haul for some of their assets. But they are technically not done, given the Dadonov situation.

Elsewhere in the NHL

Boston: The Bruins decided to keep Jake DeBrusk after all, and the focus for him is on winning a Stanley Cup this season with the Boston Bruins.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins emerged as the winners of the Rickard Rakell sweepstakes even though general manager Ron Hextall was not expecting to make a trade.

Florida: The Florida Panthers added a whole lot of talent to their team with Claude Giroux, Ben Chiarot, Robert Hagg, and more. Heck, they were even involved in a three-way trade for Max Domi.

Philly: Things continue to get worse for the Flyers as Ryan Ellis will miss the remainder of the season.