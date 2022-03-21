Not Done Yet: Golden Knights Trade for Dadonov Halted by NHL

The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Evgenii Dadonov and a 2024 2nd round pick to the Anaheim Ducks. In exchange, the Golden Knights have received defenseman John Moore and the contract of Ryan Kesler.

If Kesler is placed on LTIR and Moore is sent to the minors this frees up around $3.375 in cap space for the Golden Knights.

UPDATE: The deal has not been completed just yet with the Golden Knights tweeting out the following. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

We have become aware of an issue with respect to the trade. We have been consulting with the league office. We will provide further information once it becomes available. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 22, 2022

The issue appears to involve Dadonov’s modified no-trade clause as the Golden Knights reportedly did not ask Dadonov to submit his 10-team no-trade list.

Here, as I understand it, is the issue with Dadonov: according to multiple sources, his contract indicates he cannot be traded without first being allowed to submit a 10-team no-trade list. It also says the list for this year must be submitted by July 1/21…(1/2) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 22, 2022

Moore was not with the Ducks long having been acquired in a trade from the Boston Bruins that featured Hampus Lindholm. This season the 31-year old defenseman has played in seven games and has one assist. He has played over 540 games in the NHL the Golden Knights will be his sixth NHL team.

According to general manager Kelly McCrimmon, Moore will stay in his home in Boston as he is currently injured. McCrimmon expects both Alec Martinez and Mark Stone to return to the Golden Knights before the regular season is over.

Dadonov was acquired by the Golden Knights in the offseason from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Nick Holden and a 2022 3rd round pick. He played 62 games with the Golden Knights this season, scoring 15 goals, 12 assists, and 27 points.

Consistency seemed to be the biggest issue for Dadonov who went 14 games in late January and early February without scoring a point. But Dadonov has picked up his scoring as of late with five goals in his last seven games.

Dadonov’s cap hit is that of $5 million and has another year on it before it expires. Despite the surprising season they are having, the Ducks were sellers at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. General manager Pat Verbeek was very busy trading Josh Manson, Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm, and Nicolaus Deslauriers.

The Golden Knights play Monday night against the Minnesota Wild (who now have Marc-Andre Fleury) and will not have Dadonov’s services available to them anymore.

Brayden Pachal, Jake Leschyshyn, Paul Cotter, Zack Hayes, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Daniil Miromanov have all been called up from the Henderson Silver Knights.

Michael Amadio, Zach Whitecloud, and assistant coach Ryan McGill are in COVID-19 protocols.