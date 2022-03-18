Golden Knights Wrap: Eichel’s Injury, Trade Rumors, and Lehner Axes Rumors

The Golden Knights are back in the win column and the NHL Trade Deadline is three days away. Let’s get straight into the daily links and news regarding the Vegas Golden Knights and the NHL.

Robin Lehner has denied more reports stating that he will be out for the remainder of the season. But this doesn’t mean the Golden Knights will stray away from goaltenders on the NHL trade market.

Vegas: Sources have told Vegas Hockey Now that the Golden Knights are interested in New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

Five other options the Golden Knights could go after on the NHL goalie market.

The New York Islanders would want a first-round pick back at the least.

The Islanders should be fine without Varlamov, especially given the play of Ilya Sorokin, who made the save of the year on Artemi Panarin Thursday night.

Oh, and on the topic of the Islanders here’s a nice little feature on Zach Parise, who has been linked to the Golden Knights.

Injuries have been relentless for the Golden Knights this season. With four defensemen out, the team signed Derrick Pouliot to an NHL contract. Pouliot played Thursday night against the Panthers and assisted on Evgenii Dadonov’s first goal.

Here's the play that led to Jack Eichel's injury. He blocked a shot from Mackenzie Weeger with his hand.

Here is your recap of the Golden Knight’s victory over the Florida Panthers.

And here is the flip side of things from Florida Hockey Now.

Philly: Claude Giroux has officially played 1,000 career games with the Philadelphia Flyers. Now we wait until the Flyers captain is traded as a deal is all-but-confirmed for the veteran winger.

Giroux did not travel with the Flyers to Ottawa in anticipation of a trade. The Florida Panthers are the frontrunners to land him.

He is not going to the Boston Bruins. But don’t count out the Colorado Avalanche.

Anaheim: Speaking on keeping players out in anticipation of the deadline, the Anaheim Ducks are doing so with defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Boston: The Boston Bruins need help on defense and could be a suitor for Lindholm or Jakob Chychyrun.

San Jose: Tomas Hertl is staying with the San Jose Sharks as the team believes they can get back on track and become a contender again.

But the pressure is on for the Sharks to get back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Will the Sharks trade away Alexander Barabonov or Jacob Middleton?

Toronto: The Toronto Maple Leafs have may have found their goaltender with Erik Kallgren emerging who has two straight wins.

Nashville: The Nashville Predators have re-engaged talks with pending UFA Filip Forsberg.

Detroit: How might Steve Yzerman’s past trades impact his plans for the Detroit Red Wings at this year’s trade deadline?

Montreal: Talks have heated up with teams interested in Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen.