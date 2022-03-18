Golden Knights Sign Goaltender Isaiah Saville To Entry-Level Contract

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed University of Nebraska-Omaha goaltender Isaiah Saville to a three-year NHL entry-level contract. Saville was a 2019 fifth-round pick by the Golden Knights and has just finished up his collegiate career with Omaha.

Saville is a 21-year old six-foot-one goaltender from Anchorage Alaska who weighs 196 pounds and catches right. This season he played in 30 games and posted a .907% save percentage and a 2.52 goals-against-average. His record was that of 16-14.

He will likely be sent down to the Henderson Silver Knights to bolter the Golden Knights goaltending depth as Logan Thompson is currently up at the NHL level.

Thompson is currently up in the NHL due to Robin Lehner being out with a lower-body injury. With the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on Monday, the Golden Knights have been rumored to be looking at goaltenders on the NHL Trade Market.

Sources have informed Vegas Hockey Now that Semyon Varlamov is a player the Golden Knights have looked at.

This signing of Saville might not mean much, given that he was going to sign with the Golden Knights anyways once he finished college. But it could be hinting towards a goaltending move in the Golden Knights organization.