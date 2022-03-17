VHN Daily: Golden Knights Trade Rumors, Injury Updates, and More

The Vegas Golden Knights face a tough opponent in the Florida Panthers Thursday night as they return from a five-game road trip. Golden Knights fans are starting to get a taste of what it is like to root for a struggling team as the VGK have just four wins in their last fourteen games.

Fans are upset and want to see change. A petition to fire head coach Peter DeBoer has been created. This will have no influence over upper management’s actual decisions, but it is worth noting that the fans are upset.

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is less than four days away and the Golden Knight’s injuries and struggles will play a huge factor in what general manager Kelly McCrimmon will end up doing. With Robin Lehner injured, going after a goaltender on the NHL trade market could be something McCrimmon does.

Here is a comprehensive list of every current Golden Knight injury.

Sportsnet: Here are Elliotte Friedman’s latest 32 thoughts which have oodles of NHL Trade Rumors.

Clip of the Day: Here’s a heavyweight tilt between Brendan Duhaime and Trent Frederic.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Calgary: The Flames have traded for Kraken forward Calle Jarnkrok. Ron Francis got back three assets.

Florida: The Panthers, who the Golden Knights play Thursday night are making moves. They have traded Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers to free up some cap space and also got defenseman Ben Chiarot.

According to general manager Bill Zito, the Florida Panthers are not done yet.

Montreal: They gave up a pretty penny to acquire Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens.

Minnesota: The Wild are looking to trade the rights to college free agent Jack McBain.

Arizona: The Arizona Coyotes might be willing to take on the dead contract of Shea Weber.

Things are also looking promising for Jakob Chychrun in his return from injury. Several teams have been interested in his services on the NHL trade market. He is expected to return in two weeks.

San Jose: Tomas Hertl has taken his name off the trade bait board, re-signing with the Sharks with an eight-year deal worth north of $8 million dollars. The San Jose Sharks are keeping Hertl after all.

Colorado: Newly added defenseman Josh Manson looked good in his Colorado Avalanche debut.

Philly: Tonight will likely be Claude Giroux’s last game as a Philadelphia Flyer as he plays in his 1,000th career NHL game just before the NHL trade deadline.

Washington: The Washington Capitals are reportedly interested in Columbus Blue Jacket Max Domi.

Boston: The Bruins will be without Patrice Bergeron for the foreseeable future and now have former Golden Knight Tomas Nosek as their top-line center, which is… less than ideal.