Golden Knights Gameday 63: Luck of the Irish? Lines, Notes, vs Panthers
The Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-4, 68 points) have lost five straight games and ten of their last fourteen. As they continue to drop points in the Western Conference playoff race, they take on one of the NHL’s hottest teams in the Florida Panthers (41-13-6, 88 points) Thursday night.
Both Brett Howden and Mattias Janmark have a shot at returning from injury tonight. Nicolas Hague is listed as being out. Both Paul Cotter and Daniil Miromanov have been re-assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights. Derrick Pouliot has been called up from the AHL and signed to an NHL contract.
The Golden Knights are coming off an 0-5 road trip with their most recent loss coming to the Winnipeg Jets. Their offense has slowly improved after they went on a stretch scoring three or fewer goals in four-straight games. But everyone needs to step up with the team sinking in the standings.
“We need a little bit more emotion right now. With this time of year heading into the playoffs we need that emotion,” said Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.
Keys to the game
Get in Front of Pucks
Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer was honest when asked about his goaltending after the loss to Winnipeg. The tandem of Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson have let in 17 goals in the last three.
“They just didn’t get in front of enough pucks. It’s pretty simple. I am not a goaltending expert but you have to get in front of a couple,” said DeBoer.
With the trade deadline nearing, the Golden Knights need to figure out their goaltending as Robin Lehner looks to be on the shelf for the foreseeable future.
Luck of the Irish
As DeBoer has said many times over the Golden Knight’s recent struggles, this team is not far off from winning. There are obviously some areas in which they need to improve, but for the most part, this team has been in a lot of games that they ended up losing. They just keep finding ways to lose.
Maybe the answer for the Golden Knights to get back on track is superstitious. Perhaps all it takes for pucks to start going in is for someone to try a different tape job, eat a different pregame meal, or have a different warm-up routine.
With today being St. Patrick’s Day, maybe the ‘Luck of the Irish’ can come and save the Golden Knights.
Take Advantage of a Shifting Roster
While the Golden Knights have yet to make any moves prior to the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, the Panthers have made two. They have traded for defenseman Ben Chiarot and also shipped off Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers. It is clear that the Panthers are going all-in this season.
The Golden Knights can potentially take advantage of these shifting roster moves by the Panthers by playing hard against the newly acquired Chiarot and shifted forward line combinations.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
William Karlsson- Jack Eichel- Jonathan Marchessault
Evgenii Dadonov- Chandler Stephenson- Nicolas Roy
Mattias Janmark- Nolan Patrick- Keegan Kolesar
William Carrier- Brett Howden- Michael Amadio
Dylan Coghlan- Alex Pietrangelo
Shea Theodore- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden Pachal- Derrick Pouliot
Laurent Brossoit/Logan Thompson
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
18.01% Powerplay (26th) and 78.82% Penalty Kill (18th)
PP1: Eichel, Dadonov, Marchessault, Theodore
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Stephenson, Pietrangelo, Coghlan
PK1: Karlsson, Roy, Coghlan, Pietrangelo
PK2: Stephenson, Leschyshyn, Theodore, Whitecloud
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches/Taxi Squad
Alec Martinez (face), Mark Stone (back), Brayden McNabb (hand), Reilly Smith (knee), Robin Lehner (lower-body), Max Pacioretty (unknown), Ben Hutton (COVID-19 protocols), Daniil Miromanov (face), Nicolas Hague (unknown), Jonas Rondbjerg (scratched), Jake Leschyshyn (scratched)
Projected Florida Panthers Line Combinations
Joe Thornton- Alexander Barkov- Carter Verhaeghe
Jonathan Huberdeau- Sam Bennett- Sam Reinhart
Mason Marchment- Eetu Luostarinen- Anthony Duclair
Maxim Mamin- Noel Acciari- Patric Hornqvist
Mackenzie Weegar- Aaron Ekblad
Gustav Forsling- Radko Gudas
Ben Chiarot- Brandon Montour
Sergei Bobrovsky/Spencer Knight
Florida Panthers Special Teams
23.44% Powerplay (10th) and 80.10% Penalty Kill (15th)
PP1- Reinhart, Duclair, Barkov, Huberdeau, Ekblad
PP2- Hornqvist, Bennett, Verhaeghe, Marchment, Montour
PK1- Luostarinen, Huberdeau, Weegar, Ekblad
PK2- Barkov, Acciari, Chiarot, Gudad
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches
Markus Nutivaara, Ryan Lomberg, Anton Lundell
How to Watch/Listen
7:30 pm on At&t Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.