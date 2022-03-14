Golden Knights Wrap: VGK Trade Rumors, Sabres Ruin Another Team’s Day

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is only a week away and it seems like nobody is talking about it. For the Vegas Golden Knights, their deadline plans are a bit confusing due to two things.

The team needs cap space to do anything The team is struggling, having lost nine of their last 13 games.

It’s hard to predict what general manager Kelly McCrimmon will do at the trade deadline but taking a look at the updated TSN’s Trade Bait Board we can categorize some of the names as many are out of the Golden Knight’s reach. I’m spitballing here but here is what I think the VGK’s deadline plan looks like.

The most likely if any: Seattle, Buffalo, and Arizona’s cap space. Alexander Georgiev, Joonas Korpisalo, Zach Parise, Tyler Ennis, Ryan Donato, Zdeno Chara, Brett Kulak, Luke Schenn.

A Stretch But Possibly: Justin Braun, Nick Paul, Jacob Middelton, Zach Sanford, Artturi Lehkonen, Calle Jarnkrok, Vladislav Namestnikov, Robert Hagg, Johan Larsson, Mark Pysyk, Nicolas Deslauriers, Colin Blackwell, Dominik Kubalik, Josh Brown, Maxime Comtois.

Probably Not: Colin Miller, Brandon Hagel, Nick Leddy, Ilya Samsonov, Damon Severson, Calvin de Haan, Joel Armia, Michael Del Zotto, Paul Stastny, Jake DeBrusk, Pavel Zacha, Jack Roslovic, Travis Dermott.

Pipedream (no cap space): Jakob Chychryn, Claude Giroux, Ben Chiarot, John Klingberg, Josh Manson, Rickard Rakell, Mark Giordano, Hampus Lindholm, Brock Boeser, Tomas Hertl, Andrew Copp, Conor Garland, JT Miller, Phil Kessel, Jeff Petry.

Irrelevant/Not interested: Toronto, Washington, and Tampa Bay’s first-round picks, Timothy Lilijegren, Owen Tippett, Nils Lundkvist.

No, just no: Max Domi, Brayden Holtby, Marc-Andre Fleury, PK Subban

Anyways on to today’s daily links and news from around the hockey world.

Vegas: Time to panic? The Vegas Golden Knights have lost nine of their last 13 games.

The Bright Side: Five reasons to be optimistic about the Golden Knights during their current slump.

Columbus: Here’s your full recap from the Golden Knights loss to Cole Sillinger and the Columbus Blue Jackets. It’s understandable if you don’t want to revisit Sunday afternoons’ loss.

Clip of the Day: Watch as Kyle Palmieri sits in disbelief a former teammate John Gibson stopped him with an amazing stick save.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The latest NHL Trade Rumors on Marc-Andre Fleury, Claude Giroux, Tomas Hertl, and John Klingberg.

Hamilton: There was an outdoor game yesterday in Hamilton and the Buffalo Sabres ruined another team’s day. Former Golden Knight Peyton Krebs scored again, this time outside!

Auston Matthews got a little angry with Rasmus Dahlin and will receive a hearing for his crosscheck.

Edmonton: See you in the next Heritage Classic, rumored to be in Edmonton in 2023-24.

Pittsburgh: What are Ron Hextall’s plans for the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2022 Trade Deadline.

The Penguins have made a few depth moves as well which includes re-signing Drew O’Connor.

Montreal: Are the New York Rangers eying Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen?

Ben Chiarot’s NHL Trade Value is also continuing to increase.

Boston: Are the Boston Bruins a dark horse candidate to land Flyers captain Claude Giroux.

Philly: How is Claude Giroux himself handling all these NHL trade rumors?

Arizona: Could Jakob Chychrun be off the trade bait board due to injury by Monday’s deadline?

Colorado Hockey Now Podcast: A full 2022 NHL Trade Deadline preview for the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche have also re-signed goaltender Pavel Francouz.

Washington: Are the Capitals close to acquiring Brock Boeser or Marc-Andre Fleury?

Detroit: What is Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman plotting for this year’s deadline?

Watch: I’ll take that! Dylan Larkin stole Johnny Gaudreau’s stick Sunday night.

Minnesota: He wasn’t the flashiest player but Mikko Koivu had one heck of a hockey career. The all-time point leader for the Minnesota Wild had his jersey retired Sunday night.