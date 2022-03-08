Golden Knights Wrap: McCann Signs Extension, Golden Knights Trade Rumors

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is less than two weeks away. For the Vegas Golden Knights, the current concern seems to be once again managing the salary cap. With Mark Stone and Alec Martinez on LTIR, the team has “lucked out” in finding cap space for newcomer Jack Eichel.

But with the struggles of $5 million forward Evgenii Dadonov, could the Golden Knights end up trading him to free up cap space at the trade deadline?

Vegas: The Golden Knights still could be buyers at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline as long as they stick to the bargain bin of players on the NHL trade block.

Philly: Tuesday night the Golden Knights will play the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Former Flyer Nolan Patrick will not be playing against his former team as he has yet another head injury.

Pacific Division Standings Update: CGY 75, LAK 71, VGK 68, EDM 64, ANA 63, VAN 62, SJS 55, SEA 39

Clip of the Day: Watch as a lucky Calgary Flames fan wins a stick in a unique way.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Russia/Ukraine: The NHL has officially suspended all interactions with the KHL in Russia, amidst the current war in Ukraine.

Vancouver: How this decision could affect Russian-born NHL players like Vasily Podkolzin.

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is doing his part in supporting the people of Ukraine.

Help -all we need is love pic.twitter.com/2PcU68xrw8 — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) March 7, 2022

Seattle: The Seattle Kraken have locked up Jared McCann. Five years at $5 million.

Sportsnet: A new 32-Thoughts Podcast is out from Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman which dicussed the current NHL trade rumor market.

San Jose: Friedman is saying that the San Jose Sharks are pushing hard to keep Tomas Hertl.

New Jersey: The Devils have confirmed that they will not be re-signing defenseman PK Subban making him available on the NHL trade market. Could the Montreal Canadiens bring him back?

Or, even more hilarious, could the Boston Bruins add the veteran defenseman? Could you even imagine?

San Jose: There are rumors of Adidas and the NHL bringing back the Reverse Retro Jerseys for next season. Lizz Child breaks down what the San Jose Sharks’ new jerseys could look like.

Pittsburgh: After breaking his jaw, Teddy Blueger is set to return for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Detroit: On the topic of injured players returning, Jakub Vrana is back for the Detroit Red Wings.

Longtime Detroit Red Wing Danny DeKeyser is also on the NHL waiver wire.