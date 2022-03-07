Golden Knights Wrap: Eichel Calls Game, Tuch Takes Nasty Spill, Fleury Staying

For the first time since early February, the Vegas Golden Knights have strung together consecutive wins. They defeated the Ottawa Senators thanks to a late-game goal from Jack Eichel on Sunday night. The Golden Knights now start a five-game road trip which will see them travel to Philadelphia, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Winnipeg.

Vegas: Catch the postgame recap from Sunday night’s Golden Knights game against the Senators.

Pacific Division Standings Update: CGY 73, LAK 69, VGK 68 | EDM 64, ANA 63, VAN 62, SJS 55, SEA 39

Robin Lehner and Michael Amadio were the unsung heroes for the Golden Knights in their victory.

Chicago: As we inch closer to the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline it looks like Marc-Andre Fleury will stay with the Chicago Blackhawks after all, Steve Simmonds of the Toronto Sun reports.

Buffalo: Speaking of former Golden Knights, Alex Tuch collided into the net Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings. Thankfully, Tuch was spotted in practice Monday and will play this upcoming Thursday against his former team as the Golden Knights come to town.

Alex Tuch takes a scary crash into the goal post. #LetsGoBuffalo #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/MZtieFwcTm — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) March 6, 2022

Florida: The Panthers have emerged as the frontrunner candidate to land Claude Giroux at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

Spencer Knight is back up in the NHL once more.

Similar to Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart will return to Keybank Center in Buffalo this week.

The Flyers will likely deal their captain after he reached 1,000 games played with the club on March 17th.

Pittsburgh: Kasperi Kapanen is having a rough season which “sucks sometimes” according to the Finnish winger.

New Jersey: Could the New Jersey Devils try and trade PK Subban?

Montreal: The Canadiens are reportedly trying to trade the contract of Shea Weber.

Also, here is an injury update regarding Carey Price.

TSN: Political expert Sergey Radchenko weighs in on Russian NHL players for discussing the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Vancouver: Could the Vancouver Canucks become trade partners with the Pittsburgh Penguins or Boston Bruins?

Dallas: One last thing. We need to talk more about this Jason Robertson kid in Dallas. We don’t have a Dallas Hockey Now (yet) but with back-to-back hat tricks, this kid is emerging as a superstar.

Jason Robertson. Dallas Stars history. 100 points in 101 career games #TexasHockey — Josh Clark (@Josh_Clark02) March 7, 2022