Golden Knights Wrap: Sharks Lose By 8, Nick Schmaltz Scores 7 Points

The Vegas Golden Knights will continue their 16 games in 31-days stretch in the month of March as they take on the Ottawa Senators Sunday. The Golden Knights are coming off a strong but also sloppy win over the Anaheim Ducks where Nicolas Roy scored two goals.

Elsewhere in the hockey world Jaromir Jagr is supporting Ukraine, Jonathan Toews gets away with murder, and Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton has signed an extension.

Vegas: Here are the numbers on Ben Hutton’s two-year extension with the Golden Knights and what it means for the team’s defense heading forwards.

The Golden Knight’s upcoming schedule has a lot of snowflake teams who are struggling this season and out of the playoffs. The VGK need to take full advantage of their upcoming schedule.

Pacific Division Standings Update: CGY 73, LAK 67, VGK 66, EDM 64, VAN 62, ANA 61, SJS 54, SEA 39

Henderson: The Dollar Loan Center is now officially open for the Henderson Silver Knights.

A nice moment here from the Golden Knights as Nolan Patrick, Mark Stone, Brett Howden, Jonathan Marchessault, and Max Pacioretty showed their support for local youth hockey.

Mike Rupp was the biggest name player that watched me play hockey when I was a kid. These kids are lucky (no offense Rupper).

Stone, Marchy, Patches, Patrick, and Howden watching my kid play hockey. Casual. pic.twitter.com/FWfcAL2nGD — ✨milf extraordinaire✨ (@GenAndJax) March 5, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Calgary: A clash of the two current best teams in the Western Conference came Saturday night with the Calgary Flames beating the Colorado Avalanche in overtime 4-3 with Johnny Gaudreau playing the hero.

Arizona: The Arizona Coyotes are in the news today, surprisingly without any negative arena/rumored relocation news. Nick Schmaltz has broken the Coyotes/old Winnipeg Jets record for most points in a game with seven against the Senators.

The Coyotes have also extended Liam O’Brien to a two-year deal.

San Jose: The Coyotes and Senators game was not the only spanking Saturday night as the San Jose Sharks lost 8-0 to the Nashville Predators. Ouch.

Pittsburgh: Kasperi Kapanen says “Sometimes hockey sucks that way.” Get the live video from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ pressroom on the National Hockey Now YouTube Channel.

Injury updates on the Penguins include Evgeni Malkin taking a maintenance day and news on Mike Matheson and Jason Zucker.

Columbus: Buzzer beater! Jakub Voracek sent the game to overtime with a goal with less than two seconds left in regulation for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Rick Nash became the first Columbus Blue Jacket in history to have his number retired with no. 61 to the rafters.

Chicago: A huge scrum between the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers broke out in Saturday night’s game. Jonathan Toews came to the rescue for Alex DeBrincat with a questionable play.

Stadium Series: 2023 Stadium Series between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes. Book it.

Detroit: The Red Wings have claimed former Florida Panther and Vancouver Canuck Olli Juolevi off waivers.

Could the Red Wings trade Filip Zadina at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline?

Ukraine: Jaromir Jagr is raising money for Ukrainian refugees amidst the current war. Good on him.

Washington: Unfortunately for Jagr though, Alex Ovechkin is about to pass him for third all-time in all-time NHL goals scored.

What does Daniel Sprong’s future look like with the Washington Capitals?

Montreal: Similar to Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki is finding his game under Martin St. Louis with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens are reportedly looking to move Shea Weber’s contract.