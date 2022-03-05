Golden Knights Wrap: Silver Knights Open New Arena, Knights Trade Rumors

A promising schedule awaits the Vegas Golden Knights over the next couple of weeks as they take on five non-playoff teams in their next six games. The Golden Knights got a much-needed win Friday night against the Anaheim Ducks where their depth scoring finally began to breakthrough.

Michael Amadio had three points, Nicolas Roy scored two goals, and Evgenii Dadonov had an assist.

We are now just 16 days away from the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. Who could the Golden Knights add?

Henderson: The Dollar Loan Center, the new home of the Henderson Silver Knights, has finally opened.

It’s official! The Dollar Loan Center is now open! 🎉 #HendersonSOTC pic.twitter.com/5GynVbsJSw — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) March 3, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Montreal: Ben Chiarot’s trade value is on the rise as it seems likely he will be the big-name defenseman available at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

Calgary: The Canadiens have already traded some of their players this season with Tyler Toffoli going to the Calgary Flames and fitting in nicely.

Arizona: The Coyotes have re-signed center Travis Boyd, taking his name off the trade market.

San Jose: After leaving in a game against the Golden Knights, James Reimer is now week-to-week.

Logan Couture and Sharks head coach Bob Boughner believe that they can still make the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In other news, my little brother still believes in Santa.

Sheng Peng gives his take on the rebuilding/not rebuilding San Joe Sharks.

Colorado: The Claude Giroux to the Colorado Avalanche trade rumors are heating up as the Avalanche have sent assistant GM Chris MacFarland to watch Philadelphia Flyers games.

If they don’t land Giroux, could the Avalanche be interested in trading for JT Miller?

Boston: Similar to the Golden Knights, the Boston Bruins depth scoring is starting to emerge. The Bruin’s third line or Craig Smith, Charlie Coyle, and Trent Frederic is chipping in offensively.

Philly: Originally thought to be out for the remainder of the season, Kevin Hayes will return to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Unlike Alex Ovechkin, Ivan Provorov has no comments on the current war between Russia and Ukraine.

Washington: On the topic of players returning from long injuries, Anthony Mantha is back with the Washington Capitals.

Detroit: Three teams that should trade for Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy.

Could Sam Gagner or Carter Rowney also be traded?

Watch: Jason Robertson finished off the hat-trick and the game against the Winnipeg Jets with a unique goal celebration. He’s alright, he’s just being dramatic.