Ben Hutton Signs Two Year Extension with the Vegas Golden Knights

Ben Hutton has had an eventful 48 hours with two games, a goal, his 100th career NHL point, and now a new contract as the Vegas Golden Knights have extended the defenseman. General manager Kelly McCrimmon has signed Hutton to a two-year extension which carries a cap-hit of $850,000.

Hutton has appeared in 35 games with the Golden Knights this season after he was signed as a free agent in late October. He was signed at a time when the Golden Knights were desperate for healthy bodies on the blue line. But as time has moved on, Hutton has become a reliable option for the Golden Knights on defense and has not given up his roster spot.

His defensive game at both five-on-five and on the penalty kill as well as his ability to drop the gloves has given the Golden Knights a valuable depth defenseman. This season Hutton has two goals and seven assists for nine points is a plus-3 and is averaging 14:45 minutes per night. He has seen frequent shifts on the top defensive pairing with Alex Pietrangelo.

Hutton has 414 games of NHL experience under his belt with the Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Anaheim Ducks.

With this extension, the Golden Knights have most of their entire defense signed past this season. Zach Whitecloud and Brayden McNabb signed extensions earlier in the season. They join Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, and Alec Martinez as defensemen signed to multi-year contracts.

Nicolas Hague is the only active member of the Golden Knights defense who is not signed past this season. He will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Martinez and McNabb are currently injured for the Golden Knights.