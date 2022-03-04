Connect with us

Golden Knights Notebook

5 Takeaways from the Golden Knights’ Crazy 5-4 Win Over the Ducks

Published

10 hours ago

on

Vegas Hockey Now Vegas Golden Knights takeaways Owen Krepps 3/5/2022

Welcome back to the National Hockey Now Youtube Channel. Let’s take a look at the Vegas Golden Knight’s crazy Friday night game against the Anaheim Ducks in which they escaped with a 5-4 victory.

Be sure to subscribe to the National Hockey Now YouTube channel for all of the coverage from our 14 sites!

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

The NHN Network

Pittsburgh

Boston

Colorado

Florida

San Jose

Long Island

Philadelphia

Washington DC

Detroit

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously