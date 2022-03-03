Golden Knights Wrap: Reaves Mic’d Up, Fleury Staying in Chicago?

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to start a winning streak Thursday night at home against the Boston Bruins. There is a whole lot of news to get to today in the hockey world so let’s just jump right into things. First off, Jake Leschyshyn has been re-assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone appears to be bored sitting on LTIR and will be doing a private autograph signing.

Robin Lehner is also not having surgery, despite some rumors of that being the case.

At 500 career wins, who would make Peter DeBoer’s all-time team? How many Golden Knights players make the team?

I snubbed Zach Parise from DeBoer’s all-time team. But could we see the two reunite in Las Vegas?

With two assists in his last game, the Golden Knights are starting to get more out of William Karlsson.

Fight! Apparently, a San Jose Sharks fan challenged the Golden Knight himself to a duel Tuesday night.

Some San Jose Sharks fans tried to start a fight with the Golden Knight 😂 (via @Cynthia_88M) pic.twitter.com/0I7YGaoSdP — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) March 2, 2022

Speaking of fighting, Ryan Reaves is at it again chirping people. This time it wasn’t even against an opponent, rather former teammate Steve Ott.

NHL Trade Rumors: On the topic of beloved former Golden Knights, Marc-Andre Fleury is likely staying with the Chicago Blackhawks to finish out this season and his current contract.

If there is one thing Fleury has not accomplished in his prolific NHL career it is the fact that he has never scored a goalie goal. Lukas Dostal of the San Diego Gulls in the AHL did this feat Wednesday night.

GOALIE GOAL for Lukas Dostal in the @SDGullsAHL win over Colorado tonight! It’s the 16th in AHL history. He also had 50 saves in the 5-2 victory. pic.twitter.com/wFw25gggdK — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 3, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

TRADES: The San Jose Sharks have acquired goaltender Alex Stalock from the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames have acquired Michael McNiven from the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto: In a rumor that has appeared to come out of nowhere, Max Domi is being linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Like father, like son?

Pittsburgh: Kris Letang is tired of hearing the Montreal Canadiens trade rumors.

Montreal: The Bell Centre will be at full capacity as of March 12th.

Philly: Five possible trade destinations for Flyers captain Claude Giroux.

Free Agents: Hockey players are currently storming the free agency market on two different fronts. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many North American-born KHL players like Shane Prince and Nick Shore are terminating their contracts and returning home.

Also, we have reached the date in the NHL season where teams can sign undrafted free agents. The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken advantage of this and signed both Jordan Frasca and Taylor Gauthier. Keep an eye on the Golden Knights to potentially make a depth signing from one of these two markets.

Washington: Here is what the Washington Capitals are after at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

They are in need of a goalie as the Capitals goalie carousel goes round and round. Brayden Holtby reunion anyone?

Colorado: Asking Russian-born NHL players to speak up is unrealistic and unfair says Colorado Hockey Now’s, Terry Frei.

Florida: Alexander Barkov is the Florida Panthers goal-scoring machine that does everything.