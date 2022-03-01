Golden Knights Daily Wrap: Hockey World Unites With Ukraine, IIHF Bans Russia

The current unfortunate conflict between Russia and Ukraine is starting to have effects on the hockey world as Russia continues its invasion. The hockey world has come together to stand with Ukraine and has taken action in banning Russia and Belarus from IIHF play. This includes the 2023 World Junior Championships which were scheduled to be in Russia.

The NHL has made its first public statement in regards to the war as well. The league has suspended all business relations with partners in Russia.

Statement from the National Hockey League: https://t.co/r4jOj5uCrw pic.twitter.com/TPh84ntbDm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 28, 2022

In the KHL, two teams (Dinamo Riga and Jokerit) announced withdrawals from the league. Attention has increased on Russian-born players in the NHL. “Please no more war,” says Alex Ovechkin.

Unfortunately, some Russian-born NHL players are receiving death threats.

Hockey Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek has gone as far as to suggest that the NHL should suspend all contracts for current Russian-born players.

The Vegas Golden Knights have had five Russian-born players play for them in the team’s five-year history. Vadim Shipachyov, Valentin Zykov, and currently Evgenii Dadonov, Pavel Dorofeyev, and Daniil Miromanov are these players.

It’s not just Russian-born players though as there have been a handful of Ukrainian-born NHL players such as former Philadelphia Flyer Ruslan Fedotenko.

I’m not sure how to segway from that into hockey itself but I will give it my best shot.

Vegas: Amidst their current offensive struggles, the Golden Knights need more out of William Karlsson.

NHL Trade Rumors: Could the Golden Knights squeeze in another name at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline? Is a reunion inbound between Peter DeBoer and his former captain in New Jersey, Zach Parise?

Practice Updates: Robin Lehner, Alec Martinez, and Dylan Coghlan all skated Monday at the Golden Knights practice. Mattias Janmark and Max Pacioretty were absent, and according to Peter DeBoer, they are both not expected to return soon.

Colorado: What’s it like to cover the best team in the NHL? Statistically speaking, Kelsey Hammond, Terry Frei, and Adrian Dater have that luxury with Colorado Hockey Now. Though we all know who the real best team in the NHL is right? (It’s the Hartford Whalers).

Calgary: Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington took a nasty fall into the boards against the Minnesota Wild Saturday night. Thankfully, he looks to be fine as he goes through concussion protocols. Meanwhile, Tyler Toffoli is looking good with his new team in the Calgary Flames.

Montreal: Looking ahead, who could the Montreal Canadiens be after in free agency?

Pittsburgh: Could the Pittsburgh Penguins acquire former Golden Knights Colin Miller at the trade deadline?

Boston: Trade value up! Jake DeBrusk scored his first career hat-trick as the Bruins routed the Los Angeles Kings 7-0. That’s a win for the Golden Knights as well, in terms of division standings.

Long Island: Ilya Sorokin has won his 30th career NHL game. It took him just 57 games to do so.

Florida: The Panthers have signed defenseman Petteri Lindbohm from Finland.