VHN Daily: Lehner to IR, Ovechkin Speaks on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Saturday night is do-or-die time for the Vegas Golden Knights who have dropped four of their last five games. Jack Eichel has only seen one win with his new team. The Golden Knights have a tough challenge on the second half of a back-to-back as they face the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche meanwhile, made a glorious comeback coming from down 3-0 to win against the Winnipeg Jest 6-3 Friday night. Nathan Mackinnon had 14 shots on goal.

Friday night the team struggled to score once more with their only goal coming from Willliam Carrier. They dropped two important points at Gila River Arena against the Arizona Coyotes 3-1.

Vegas: Takeaways from Friday night’s game include a better-than-average faceoff result, a lackluster performance from Michael Amadio, and little to no scoring on Scott Wedgewood.

Injury Update: Per CapFriendly, Robin Lehner has been placed on injured reserve.

Trade Rumors: With the Golden Knights struggling to score, could they look to squeeze in a forward like Zach Parise at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline?

Ovechkin Speaks on Russia/Ukraine

It’s a touchy subject for Russian-born NHL players to speak on the current status of their home country. There are currently 50 Russian-born players in the NHL including the Golden Knight’s own Evgenii Dadonov and Daniil Miromanov.

Friday, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was asked on the matter. He ended by stating “Please no more war. It doesn’t matter who’s in the war. Russia, Ukraine, different countries. I think we live in the world like we have to live in peace and great world.”

Sammi Sibler and Washington Hockey Now have the story.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin media availability after practice in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/y2gxFpV3CL — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2022

Retrospective: What were the best trade deadline deals from last season?

Washington: The Capitals are reportedly interested in Seattle Kraken forward Calle Jarnkrok.

Seattle: The Kraken are also exploring trading captain Mark Giordano.

Colorado: The pros and cons of the Colorado Avalanche trading for Claude Giroux.

Philly: Who won the Cam Atkinson for Jakub Voracek trade? Also, could the Flyers trade Derick Brassard? Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen?

Montreal: The Canadiens will look to sell at this year’s trade deadline. Henderson Silver Knight’s forward Pavel Dorofeyev is one of the names Marco D’Amico believes the Habs could snag as a prospect. Are the Flyers interested in Jeff Petry?

Sportsnet: Will they or won’t they? The case for the Vancouver Canucks to trade JT Miller.

Pittsburgh: Mike Matheson will be out week-to-week for the Pittsburgh Penguins.