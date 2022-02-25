VHN Daily: Chara Sets Record, Golden Knights Trade Rumors

The Vegas Golden Knights will finally be back in action Friday night as they begin a back-to-back weekend against the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche.

Here are your daily links to get you started today.

Vegas: Who could the Vegas Golden Knights go after at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline?

Deep Dive: Which players can be labeled as the first-ever player in NHL history for each expansion team?

Summerlin: Practice updates for the Golden Knights which includes injury updates on Robin Lehner, Nolan Patrick, Zach Whitecloud, and Alec Martinez. The team has also recalled Jake Leschyshyn from the Henderson Silver Knights.

NHL Schedule Update: The Golden Knight’s March 13th game against the Columbus Blue Jackets will now be played an hour earlier, so 4:00 pm PST.

Just because there is an empty net doesn’t mean you should stop playing. Sam Bennett took this mentality to heart Thursday night when he absolutely leveled Blue Jackets rookie Cole Sillinger.

Sam Bennett lays out Cole Sillinger as he goes for the empty net 😳 pic.twitter.com/Sz5j90CHyZ — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 25, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: A new 32 Thoughts is out. Could the Nashville Predators really trade Filip Forsberg?

Montreal: A whole lot of Montreal Canadiens news and trade rumors today. Josh Anderson and Paul Byron left Wednesday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. Are the Canadiens looking to quickly re-tool this offseason in the Free Agency Market? They are certainly not rushing trading Jeff Petry, Artturi Lehkonen, or Ben Chiarot.

Calgary: What on Earth happened here? The Calgary Flames’ ten-game winning streak has been snapped as the Vancouver Canucks demolished them 7-1 Thursday night.

Boston: Jake DeBrusk addressed the media Thursday after scoring two goals and increasing his trade value.

Long Island: He has done it. Zdeno Chara has passed Chris Chelios as the defenseman who has played the most games in NHL history. Congratulations to Big Z, but could the 44-year old veteran be on the move at the deadline?

San Jose: Against Chara and the Islanders, Sharks legend Patrick Marleau congratulated Chara for his milestone game. Jeff Viel also got into a scrap with Chara.

Detroit: Red Wings forward Vladislav Namestnikov will likely be dealt at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. Which teams should trade for him? Should the Golden Knights be on this list?

Sean Avery is also attempting a comeback in his hockey career as he has signed in the ECHL.

Toronto: Auston Matthews has taken over the NHL’s lead in goal-scoring, passing Leon Draisaitl.