VHN Daily Wrap: Predators Actively Shopping Filip Forsberg, NHL Trade Rumors

13 hours ago

Filip Forsberg NHL trade rumors Nashville Predators Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Montreal Hockey Now)

We have reached the final day in the Vegas Golden Knight’s current break from game action. With the month of February nearly over the Golden Knights will look to get into a rhythm in March with 16 games in 31 days, nearly a game every other day. Friday night they take on the Arizona Coyotes at 6:30 pm on the road.

Tragically, it could be the last game that members of the Golden Knights could play at Gila River Arena given the Coyotes’ impending move. Keegan Kolesar doesn’t have any real memories at Gila River.

“Yeah, it’s nothing real memorable I guess… no it’s just another game. The only memorable ones I have had was my first game probably. Maybe my first game back in Winnipeg would be fun but *shrugs* they are all games,” said Kolesar.

Summerlin: Practice news from City National Arena includes injury updates on Robin Lehner, Nolan Patrick, Zach Whitecloud, and Alec Martinez.

Vegas: I have been a tad bit bored over the four-game break the Golden Knights are on. I did a deep dive on every NHL Expansion Team’s first-ever player including the Golden Knight’s own Reid Duke.

As the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline nears could the Golden Knights go after any more players or will the salary cap prevent them from doing so?

Video of the Day: Watch as former Golden Knights Deryk Engelland sits down at the famous Carbone Restaurant with Cabbie Richards and Colby Armstrong to talk hockey.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

TSN: The Trade Bait Board as well as the Trade Tracker is back for the approaching 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. I’m a tad bit surprised that Reilly Smith or Evgenii Dadonov didn’t make the list.

NHL Trade Rumors: There are some quality names available on the trade market right now which includes forward Filip Forsberg who the Nashville Predators are reportedly shopping. JT Miller of the Vancouver Canucks could be dealt, and now top-line player Jake DeBrusk is still yet to be traded. What can the Philadelphia Flyers expect to get back in the inevitale Claude Giroux trade?

Nashville: Meanwhile, the Predators will retire Pekka Rinne’s no. 35 Thursday night against the Stars. Rinne played his entire 15-year career with the Predators won a Vezina Trophy, Clancy Trophy, and was a 2x All-Star.

Tampa: Corey Perry has scored his 400th career NHL goal as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Edmonton Oilers.

Pittsburgh: Speaking of milestone goals, last week Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career NHL goal. When the time comes, Evgeni Malkin says he wants Crosby to assist on his 500th goal as he did for Crosby’s. However, that can only happen if Malkin re-signs in the offseason. Did former Penguins assistant GM Patrick Allvin accidentally release some information regarding Malkin’s extension?

Long Island: Five reasons why the New York Islanders have struggled in 2021-22

San Jose: No, despite what many people may believe, the San Jose Sharks are not rebuilding.

Calgary: A deep dive into the numbers behind the Calgary Flames’ current ten-game winning streak. Also, did Johnny Gaudreau just re-sign with the Calgary Flames?

Toronto: Michael Bunting has been fined $2K for embellishment.

Colorado: Terry Frei believes that Bowen Byram should not risk another concussion returning this season.

Dallas: The Stars have claimed Marian Studenic off waivers from the New Jersey Devils.

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

