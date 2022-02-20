VHN Daily: Giordano Returns, Leafs Trade Ritchie, and NHL Trade Rumors

Pacific Division teams keep on winning as the Vegas Golden Knights are currently stuck in a bit of a limbo. Tonight they have yet another Pacific Division matchup this time on the road against the San Jose Sharks. The Golden Knights have lost three-straight games and were shut out in two of them. Sunday afternoon’s matchup is a critical one in terms of the momentum of the season as well as in terms of playoff positioning.

Both Robin Lehner and Zach Whitecloud skated in practice Saturday but are not expected to play Sunday.

Vegas: Frustration is starting to set in as the Golden Knights have lost three-straight games and other teams in the Pacific Division are gaining on them in the standings.

Henderson: Paul Cotter is impressing with the Henderson Silver Knights with six goals in six games.

Video of the day: Marc-Andre Fleury with another incredible save to add to his resume.

Marc-Andre Fleury with a highlight-reel glove save that drew a standing ovation. Wow. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/VrdoWo0FJd — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 19, 2022

Pacific Division

Calgary: The Flames defeated the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night in Mark Giordano’s return game.

Edmonton: The Edmonton Oilers are buying into Jay Woodcroft’s new defensive-minded style of play and are now 5-0 under their new head coach.

NHL News, Trad Rumors, and National Hockey Now

San Jose: In preparation for Sunday afternoon’s game against the San Jose Sharks read up on their season from Sheng Peng and San Jose Hockey Now. What could Andrew Cogliano, Alexander Barbanov, and Tomas Hertl get the Sharks at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline?

TRADE: The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Arizona Coyotes defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and forward Ryan Dzingel in exchange for Nick Ritchie and draft picks.

Boston: Brad Marchand’s six-game suspension for his tomfoolery against Tristan Jarry and the Pittsburgh Penguins has been upheld after Marchand appealed his suspension. Jarry reportedly said “How about that f*king save” and that is what put Marchand in rage mode. It wasn’t even a good chirp Brad.

Speaking of Brad, I mean, the Bruins, the Joe Haggerty believes that the Boston Bruins need more “pricks” in their lineup. What a headline. Could the Boston Bruins be a darkhorse candidate for Marc-Andre Fleury?

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins have extended defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract.

Vancouver: Defenseman Kyle Burroughs and Oliver Ekman-Larsson left the Canucks game Saturday due to injury.

Florida: The Panthers can’t stop scoring and the latest player to break through is Mason Marchment who scored his first career NHL hat-trick against the Minnesota Wild. Noel Accari returned to the lineup in the game against the Wild. Interestingly, Owen Tippett was a healthy scratch as a result.

Philly: Could the Flyers fancy a trade involving Rasmus Ristolainen? Will they go after Johnny Gaudreau now or in the offseason?

Washington: Could the Capitals be interested in trading for Montreal Canadiens forward Arturri Lehkonen? More on the NHL trade rumor status of Lehkonen, Jeff Petry, and Ben Chiarot.

Long Island: On the road again (or for the first time in this case), our very own Stefen Rosner got to travel to Buffalo and cover the New York Islanders.