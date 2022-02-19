Silver Knights Saturday: Brisson Heads Home, Cotter Shines, and Mustache Twirling

For the first time in a long time, I had a chance to sit down and catch an entire Henderson Silver Knights game Saturday afternoon. When I analyze these games I try not and look at the team as a whole, rather the individual players- almost the exact opposite of what I do for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Let’s face it most fans of NHL teams would rather have a promising prospect than watch their NHL team’s AHL affiliate win the Calder Cup.

To kind of summarize this season so far the Golden Knights have a solid batch of NHL-ready players in “The A”. Daniil Miromanov, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Logan Thompson have all seen frequent call-ups this season and have made do with their brief NHL stints. I think Peter DeBoer and the Golden Knights like Leschyshyn the most.

There are secondary prospects like Ben Jones, Paul Cotter, and Brayden Pachal and veteran AHL’ers in Derrick Pouliot and Sven Baertshi. But for the most part, the first group of guys are the ones that will pressure for the NHL as soon as next season.

Game Takeaways

The Golden Knights have played three games since our last Silver Knights Saturday/Sunday. I am cheating a little bit and releasing this week’s report a day before the team’s series against the Tuscon Roadrunner wraps. But that’s what happens when the big club plays on a Sunday.

In the middle of the week, the Silver Knights split a series against the Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Avalanche. Miromanov, Duke, and Cotter scored as the Silver Knights won 3-2. Cotter has now scored six goals in his last six games. There are many other areas of Cotter’s game that he needs to improve on. But one thing is for sure, he can score.

He scored again in the second game of the series in a 6-3 loss. Alan Quine also scored his first goal as a Silver Knight. He has one goal and six assists in his last six games. Tonight the Silver Knights lost in overtime to the Tuscon Roadrunners 4-3 with Pouliot and Baertschi scoring.

Anyways, that’s enough of the game recaps. Now onto some other news and notes from Golden Knights prospect land.

Adam Brooks Claimed Yet Again

On Wednesday Adam Brooks was waived by the Vegas Golden Knights and then claimed by the team that drafted him in the Toronto Maple Leafs. This marked the third time the 25-year old forward had been claimed off waivers this season. Just when it seemed as if he had finally come full circle and made it back to Toronto, the Maple Leafs waived him and he was claimed off waivers by the Winnipeg Jets.

This marks the 45 player transaction of Brook’s career. If I am Brooksy I’m looking on the bright side in thinking that teams are claiming him because they want him. We will have to see if he can break free at the NHL level with the Jets. One thing is for sure though. He wasn’t going to get that opportunity anymore in Vegas.

Brendan Brisson Heads Home

Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson has finished off his stint at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Brisson and Team USA were shockingly upset by Team Slovakia in the shootout 3-2 and did not medal. With two goals in four games, Brisson showed bursts of his potential on the Olympic stage. Team USA also received a noise complaint after their loss as they had a postgame party in Beijing.

Mustaches for Manny

Matt Boudens, Ian McCoshen, and Brandon Hickey are all finding unique ways to support their coach in Manny Viveros. Earlier in the season, Viveros left the team as he underwent treatment for prostate cancer. In the time that Viveros was out, members of the team started growing mustaches to support their coach.

A couple of the guys went and got their mustaches styled for Coach Manny 💜 pic.twitter.com/LSPSDwt34u — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) February 17, 2022

HSK Weekly Record: 1-1-1 against the Colorado Eagles and Tuscon Roadrunners

Standings Update: 22-14-4 overall, fourth in the AHL’s Pacific Division standings

Up Next: Sunday to finish the Roadrunners series on the road at 4:00 pm MST

Projected First Call-Up: Daniil Miromanov on defense or Jake Leschyshyn at forward.

Henderson Silver Knights Current Lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev- Jake Leschyshyn- Jonas Rondbjerg

Sven Baertschi- Gage Quinney- Alan Quine

Paul Cotter- Ben Jones- Jack Dugan

Reid Duke —— Maxim Marushev

Layton Ahac- Daniil Miromanov

Derrick Pouliot- Kaedan Korczak

Ian McCoshen- Brayden Pachal/Zack Hayes

Jiri Patera/Dylan Ferguson

Injured/Scratched/COVID: Matt Boudens, Jermaine Loewen, Gage Quinney, Colt Conrad, Ben Thomson, Brandon Hickey, Mason Primeau, Peter DiLiberatore

With Robin Lehner hurt, Logan Thompson is the only “Silver Knight” that is currently up in the NHL. He could potentially get his second career NHL start tomorrow night against the San Jose Sharks on the road. But NHL trade rumors for the Golden Knights at the goaltending position have arisen due to Lehner’s injury. Does the team trust Thompson and Laurent Brossoit to hold down the fort?