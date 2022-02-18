Connect with us

VHN Daily: Pacific Division Getting Even Tighter for Golden Knights

An important two points are on the line Friday night as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Los Angeles Kings. Four teams are only four points removed from the Golden Knights as the stretch run has started for the push to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Vegas: The Golden Knights are not getting Marc-Andre Fleury back. Sorry. However, with Robin Lehner out could the Golden Knights look at other options on the NHL Goaltending Trade Block?

Buffalo: Both Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart indirectly threw shots at their former team in the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday. Pretty funny stuff if you ask me.

THG: A pretty straightforward yet interesting dive on the Vegas Golden Knights in year five from The Hockey Guy. Subscribe to his channel if you somehow haven’t already.

Meme/Funny Video of the Day: Watch as Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke gets told by a linesman to shut the f____. An A+ job from whoever was managing the microphones to cut him off before he said “front door.”

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Calgary: The Flames just keep on winning and are now in first in the Pacific Division. Head coach Darryl Sutter has emerged as a favorite to win the Jack Adams Trophy as the NHL’s top head coach.

Edmonton: Also challenging the Golden Knights in the Pacific Division race is the Edmonton Oilers. What has been the key to the Oilers’ turnaround this season?

Philly: Before he starts to make any moves, special assistant to Chuck Fletcher, Danny Briere is getting the lay of the land on what moves to make. Claude Giroux, Justin Braun, and Martin Jones could all be on the move for the Flyers as pending unrestricted free agents.

Montreal: Continuing the trend of former Tampa Bay Lightning getting hired in hockey operations for the Montreal Canadiens, Vincent Lecavalier has been hired.

Toronto: The Maple Leafs are reportedly interested in Flyers defenseman Justin Braun. They have also signed prospect defenseman Mac Hollowell to a one-year contract.

Auston Matthews also ran into his own goal post and lost some teeth Thursday night.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins can’t afford to sign Bryan Rust… but they also can’t afford not to.

San Jose: What personal milestone did Timo Meier break against the Canucks Thursday night?

WATCH: Alexander Barbanov forces overtime for the San Jose Sharks with a buzzer-beater goal.

WATCH: Flyers’ mascot Gritty escorted a Washington Capitals fan out of Wells Fargo Center as the Flyers defeated the Capitals at home.

Florida: Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette is “back home” as he takes on his former team in the Minnesota Wild who he played three seasons for as a player.

Vancouver: Quinn Hughes is back for the Vancouver Canucks. Have the Canucks decided to keep JT Miller?

Columbus: Patrick Laine has scored his first hat-trick with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

