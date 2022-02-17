VHN Daily: Both Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart Thow Shade at the Sabres

Jack Eichel may have lost in his Vegas Golden Knights debut. But the 25-year old franchise centreman is certainly in a better spot than he was with the Buffalo Sabres. In an interview with Ashali Vise Eichel opened up the chat with a subtle roast to the Sabres.

To Jack Eichel- @ashalivise asks- "Do you remember the last game you played in" Jack- "Well I know we lost" #LetsGoBuffalo — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) February 16, 2022

Later in the day fellow former Sabre Sam Reinhart also had some comments on his career with the Sabres. Reinhart scored the game-tying goal against the Carolina Hurricanes which thanks to TNT broadcasting the game, pushed the Golden Knights game back to 7:30 pm.

.@GeorgeRichards: "Did that feel like a Playoff type game?" Sam Reinhart: "Unfortunately, the way my career has gone, I can't quite comment on that."#FlaPanthers #Sabres — Colby Guy (@ColbyDGuy) February 17, 2022

Vegas/Colorado: Takeaways from Wednesday night’s game between the Avalanche and Golden Knights plus player grades from the Colorado side of things.

Vegas: Adam Brooks has been claimed off waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Plus the offensive surge from Brett Howden analyzed.

Oh and just a refresher, Marc-Andre Fleury is not coming back to the Golden Knights.

Philly: Nathan Mackinnon’s high hit on Nolan Patrick was heard all the way in Philadelphia. Sam Carchidi looks at Patrick’s concussion history and how bad this hit may leave Patrick and his NHL career.

NHL and Olympic News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Calgary: Look out the Calgary Flames have now won eight straight games and taken over the top spot in the Pacific Division standings.

Montreal: Ben Chiarot was reportedly part of a bigger deal between the Flames and Canadiens and the Tyler Toffoli deal which we saw on Monday. Also, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is not saying no to a potential Jeff Petry trade. One thing is for sure though, the NHL trade market has been set with the Toffoli deal.

Philly: Amidst a high amount of NHL trade rumors, Claude Giroux addressed the media Wednesday.

Beijing: Team Canada women’s hockey has won Gold at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games as they beat team USA 3-2 in the Gold Medal Game. Captain clutch, Marie Philip-Poulin scored two goals en route to her third Gold Medal. She has scored four goals in Gold Medal games in her career. Elsewhere Team Finland defeated Team Switzerland to win the bronze medal.

Vancouver: Rogers Arena will go back to 100% capacity starting this week. Canucks prospect Jack Rathbone was also, unfortunately, stretched off the ice in an AHL game in Bakersfield.

Buffalo: The Sabres are getting calls on former Golden Knights Cody Eakin and Colin Miller as well as defenseman Robert Hagg ahead of the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

San Jose: Remeber Ryan Clowe? Well, he is back in the NHL with a hockey operations job with the New York Rangers.

Winnipeg: Mark Scheifele scored a hat-trick Wednesday night as the Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild.

Pittsburgh: Mike Sullivan and the Pittsburgh Penguins simply need more out of Kasperi Kapanen.

By the numbers: Sidney Crosby’s 500 career goals looked at under the magnifying glass.