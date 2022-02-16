VHN Daily: Fleury is NOT Coming Back to the Golden Knights

Yesterday the hockey world was bamboozled by Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff. He got the hockey world riled up stating that “team sources” told him that the Vegas Golden Knights would be interested in re-acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury.

There is absolutely no credence to this report and if you don’t believe me, take it straight from the horse’s mouth. Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon came out yesterday and basically said “no.”

“There is absolutely no credence to that rumor at all. I wouldn’t normally speak on such things, but there will be so much racket about this, it’s important to let people know that’s not going to happen,” said McCrimmon.

Huge props to David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal for reaching out to McCrimmon.

So you can put your Golden Knights Fleury jersey back on your wall. It’s not happening. And if you think that McCrimmon is saying this to cool the water because it is happening, then you are wrong. I’m sorry.

Vegas: May I suggest that Golden Knights fans turn their attention to something else instead of Fleury for the millionth time? Jack Eichel is making his Golden Knights debut tonight. Here are some highlights from Eichel’s career so far to get you excited for tonight’s game.

I wanted to talk about another young center on the Golden Knights roster in Brett Howden yesterday. Dude is absolutely killing it right now and the Golden Knights may have found a diamond in the rough here.

Calgary: Very relevant to the Golden Knights is that the Calgary Flames are now in first place in the Pacific Division standings. They have won seven games in a row and newly-acquired Tyler Toffoli scored in his Flames debut. That was fast.

Colorado: Are the Golden Knights cheating the NHL’s salary cap system. Should other teams follow?

Meme of the Day: Babe wake up, Evander Kane is punching people in the face again.

did lemieux deserve this right in that moment? maybe not. did I laugh out loud waking up other people in this house? yes. pic.twitter.com/klbKGdsyqb — chipped tooth (@cursed_hockey) February 16, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Philly/Pittsburgh: Flyers fans are upset once more as they watched their team blow a two-goal lead and lost in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night. Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career NHL goal against the most appropriate team. Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers though, increasing his trade value.

Florida/Colorado: Updates on the potential/inevitable Giroux deal here for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers. Noel Acciari is also returning for the Florida Panthers, much sooner than expected.

Buffalo: The Sabres are getting calls on Robert Hagg, and former Golden Knights Colin Miller and Cody Eakin as they enter the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline as sellers once more.

Dylan Cozens has also been fined for cross-checking Brock Nelson.

Nashville: The Predators have extended Mark Borowiecki to a one-year deal with $900k.

Washington: Alex Ovechkin is now only six goals away from passing Jaromir Jagr for third all-time in NHL goal-scoring. He is now the only player in NHL history to score 30 goals in sixteen NHL seasons. Wow.

The Capitals are also reportedly looking at the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks as trade partners during the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. Jordan Eberle or JT Miller to the Washington Capitals?

Beijing: UPSET. Team Canada has been upset at the 2022 Winter Olympics with Team Sweden defeating them 2-0. For the women, the Gold Medal game is set between Team USA and Team Canada.