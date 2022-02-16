Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday #48: All Jacked Up: Lines, Notes, vs Avalanche
The time has finally come. Wednesday night Jack Eichel will make his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights (28-17-3- 59 points) as they take on the Colorado Avalanche (34-9-4- 72 points).
It has been a week since the Golden Knight’s last game against the Calgary Flames. Since a lot has happened. The Flames themselves have passed the Golden Knights in the Pacific Division standings. The Flames and Anaheim Ducks will play tonight as well in an important Pacific Division matchup.
Also since last week, the Golden Knights have been hit with more injuries. Mark Stone has also been placed on LTIR due to back problems (and also maybe salary cap reasons). Robin Lehner is also out for the foreseeable future with an upper-body injury. According to head coach Peter DeBoer Lehner will be back “sooner rather than later” so you can axe those Marc-Andre Fleury trade rumors.
Keys to the Game
Hit the Road Jack
The biggest storyline surrounding this game is, of course, the return of Jack Eichel. The 25-year old center has been out since March 7th, 2021 with a neck injury. After he was acquired by the Golden Knights he underwent artificial disk replacement surgery which has kept him out up until now.
One might want to temper their expectations on Eichel’s return as it has been quite a long time since Eichel has seen game action. However, with the highlight-reel skillset that he possesses, he could be in full form sooner than we all expect.
Personally, I see him either scoring something like five points or not scoring at all with no in-between.
A Completely Fresh Lineup
Listed below are the Golden Knight’s projected line combinations for Wednesday’s game. With Eichel now in the lineup, there are a whole lot of changes to Peter DeBoer’s lineup card. Of course, there is Eichel himself playing on a line with Evgenii Dadonov and fellow American Max Pacioretty.
But also worth noting is the separation of the Misfit Line. Mattias Janmark will play alongside fellow Swede William Karlsson. Nicolas Roy will also move from center to wing on the third line. Brett Howden also stays in the lineup with the impressive offensive surge that he has had. And somewhat surprisingly, Keegan Kolesar has been pulled out of the lineup for the first time this season.
Based on practice lines Keegan Kolesar is in danger of missing out on a full 82-game season. If he is scratched tonight Brayden McNabb will be the only player on the VGK's roster that has played every game this season #VegasBorn
— Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) February 16, 2022
All You LB
With Robin Lehner now out for the time being the net is Laurent Brossoit’s for the taking. Brossoit has battled injuries a bit this season and has seen 16 games. He owns a record of 9-3-2 with a save percentage of .905% and a 2.66 goals-against-average.
Lehner’s injury gives Brossoit the opportunity to challenge Lehner and maybe even make a case for the starting position himself. He will start this journey against a tough offense though against Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, and Nazem Kadri.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Max Pacioretty- Jack Eichel– Evgenii Dadonov
Mattias Janmark- William Karlsson– Reilly Smith
Jonathan Marchessault- Chandler Stephenson- Nicolas Roy
William Carrier- Brett Howden- Nolan Patrick
Nicolas Hague- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton- Dylan Coghlan
Laurent Brossoit/Logan Thompson
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
19.51% Powerplay (19th) and 79.55% Penalty Kill (17th)
PP1: Pacioretty, Dadonov, Patrick, Eichel, Theodore
PP2: Stephenson, Smith, Karlsson, Marchessault Pietrangelo
PK1: Karlsson, Smith, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Roy, Janmark, Hague, Theodore
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches/Taxi Squad
Mark Stone (back), Robin Lehner (upper-body), Alec Martinez (face), Zach Whitecloud (foot)
Michael Amadio (scratched), Daniil Miromanov (scratched), Keegan Kolesar (scratched)
Projected Colorado Avalanche Line Combinations
Gabriel Landeskog- Nathan Mackinnon- Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin- Nazem Kadri- Andre Burakovsky
JT Compher- Alex Newhook- Logan O’Connor
Darren Helm- Tyson Jost- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Devon Toews- Cale Makar
Jack Johnson- Sam Girard
Kurtis MacDermid- Erik Johnson
Darcy Kuemper/Pavel Francouz
Colorado Avalanche Special Teams
23.84% Powerplay (10th) and 76.92% Penalty Kill (22nd)
PP1- Landeskog, Kadri, Rantanen, Mackinnon, Makar
PP2- Nichushkin, Newhook, Burakovsky, Girard, Toews
PK1- Compher, O’Connor, J. Johnson, Girad
PK2- Kadri, Jost, Toews, E. Johnson
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches
Stefan Matteau, Bowen Byram
How to Watch/Listen
7:00 pm on ESPN+ Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio