Bye Bye Brooksy: Toronto Maple Leafs Claim Adam Brooks on Waivers

Published

3 hours ago

on

Adam Brooks is on the road yet again. The 25-year-old forward has been claimed off waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs from the Vegas Golden Knights. He is no longer a member of the Golden Knights organization. Brooks was initially slated to go down to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

The logjam of depth forwards in the Golden Knights organization simply got the best of Brooks and his chances into the lineup. Brooks was claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens in November at a time where the Golden Knights were heavily hit with injuries.

Since then, the team has gotten both Jack Eichel, and healthier. There is now a plethora of bottom-six forwards for head coach Peter DeBoer to choose from including the thriving Brett Howden.

In seven games with the Golden Knights Brooks scored two goals and had one penalty. This is Brooks’ third team this season. Brooks is finally coming full-circle going back to the team that drafted him in the Maple Leafs. He was gone on a roller coaster ride this season going from the Leafs to the Canadiens to the Golden Knights and then back to the Leafs. All the best to Adam Brooks and the future of his hockey career.

